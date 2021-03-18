Stacey Solomon surprises fans with her sons' very unusual breakfast The Loose Women star also addressed concerns about her health

Stacey Solomon might not be feeling her best at the moment but that didn't stop her from treating her boys to a special breakfast in honour of St Patrick's Day on Wednesday.

The Loose Women star shared a snapshot of Zachary and Leighton's special morning meal on her Instagram Stories, as she also touched upon concerns about her health.

She admitted: "Still feeling so gross. It's not Covid thankfully, we've been tested… boys have to be tested for school too so it's good to know.

"I think it's just, I don't know if anyone else gets this but, you know when you've had an intense few weeks / months and then your body just shuts down a bit at the end? I think that's what it is…"

The mum-of-three then spoke further about her eldest children. "The boys are in school. They asked for a green breakfast for St Patrick's Day. (Joe's family are Irish so he's been telling them all about it). So they got some green m&ms in their cereal! It's all I could muster up this morning!"

Stacey shared a snapshot of her sons' St Patrick's Day breakfast

Stacey concluded: "I'm going to make myself another honey and lemon and attempt to actually move today. Hope you're all ok. Happy Wednesday. And a very Happy St Patrick's Day to all of you celebrating."

The 31-year-old is a very proud mum to three boys: Zachary, 12, Leighton, eight, and Rex, one. She welcomed her firstborn when she was 17 with her childhood sweetheart Dean Cox. Four years later, Stacey gave birth to Leighton with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham, and in May 2019, she and her fiancé Joe Swash welcomed little Rex.

The star is a very proud mum to three boys

Just last week, the former X Factor star shared a very relatable parenting mishap with her fans, revealing that she had inadvertently forgotten to pick up her eldest two from school!

She relayed in a video: "Oh my god someone out there please tell me you also forgot your kids today. I was just having it up in the garden with Rex thinking, 'I wonder when them boys will finish up their homeschooling and come out here.' And then the school rang and I was like, 'Oh sugar! What have I done?'

"Well at least I didn't forget to bring them in – one out of two is not bad!" she joked.

