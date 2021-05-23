Stacey Solomon's birthday cake for son Rex is out of this world The Loose Women star is a devoted mum

Stacey Solomon shared a beautiful photo of her son Rex's cake from his second birthday party at the weekend – and we wouldn't mind helping ourselves to a slice! It might be a shame to cut into the sweet treat, though, as there's no denying it was a work of art.

SEE: Stacey Solomon gets emotional over son Rex's adorable bedroom transformation

In keeping with the Moana theme of the little boy's celebration, the stunning two-layered creation featured a small beach decoration around the bottom layer and a purple icing crab on the top one.

Along the sides were fish and seahorse decorations and Rex's name in gold – how lovely.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon gets emotional as son Rex draws on bedroom walls

Stacey shares her youngest son with her fiancé Joe Swash, who she is set to marry later this year at their new family home in the Essex countryside, Pickle Cottage.

SEE: Stacey Solomon just transformed her conservatory into the dreamiest floral paradise

MORE: Stacey Solomon’s son Rex has incredible hidden detail in his room at new home

The Loose Women panellist is also a doting mum to her two older sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine.

Stacey showed off the stunning creation on Instagram

She went all out for the birthday party – understandably considering last year's event had to be a much more low-key affair due to COVID-19 – and shared the details in her Instagram Stories.

Stacey and Joe turned their conservatory into an underwater haven, complete with a giant Moana-inspired decorations and inflatable underwater creatures.

Wearing matching Moana pyjamas, little Rex opened his presents and played with his new toys, looking delighted as he did so.

The star went all-out for her youngest son's birthday

The little boy then revealed her animal-loving son was gifted an incredible experience for his birthday as he got to meet and ride some ponies in the garden of the family's luxurious home.

In an adorable video, Stacey showed Rex beaming and giggling as he fed a black and white pony some carrots.

She wrote: "It's been a crazy morning… We sang and opened presents.

"He got his first remote [control] car like Zachy's and was very excited. I was just an emotional loser the whole morning." Bless!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.