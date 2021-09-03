Gordon Ramsay sparks controversy with his classic pizza recipe Gordon Ramsay divided fans with the classic Italian dish

TV chef Gordon Ramsay was back sharing another delicious-looking dish on his social media on Friday, however, the clip seemed to divide the star's fans.

Taking to Instagram, Gordon posted a short video of a classic Margherita pizza from his popular restaurant chain, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay brought to tears over 'ruined' recipe

The star captioned the clip: "Kicking off the weekend with a classic Margherita @gordonramsaystreetpizza !!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's mum is his harshest critic!

We happened to think that the pizza looked so tasty, however, others seemed concerned about the lack of cheese.

MORE: Celebrity chefs' lavish homes: Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Phil Vickery and more

One fan commented: "Where's the cheese?" with many asking the same question, while another simply added: "Needs more cheese".

However, other fans rushed to defend the dish, with one writing: "Simplicity at its finest," and another saying: "Looks yummy".

Gordon Ramsay divided fans with his pizza dish

The amount of cheese we all like on our pizza is definitely down to personal taste, however, we happen to think Gordon's recipe looks mouthwateringly good.

This isn’t the first time that the chef has divided fans over his famous dishes, as just a few weeks ago the star sparked a debate over his recipe for a Portuguese sandwich known as 'Bifana'.

Filming against a stunning Mediterranean backdrop, Gordon was seen grilling cuts of marinated pork before layering the meat in fresh bread with barbequed vegetables and lashings of mustard and grilled cheese. Delicious.

Gordon shared his take on the classic Portuguese sandwich

"I made a Pork Sandwich so good in #Portugal they could smell it from the party boat on the sea! I’m making my take on an incredible Bifana….Bon a-bifana!" penned the celebrity chef.

Fans were quick to comment on Gordon's take on the classic dish - but not everyone was impressed with his attempt!

"That's a Philly cheesesteak sandwich, definitely not a Bifana", commented one follower, whilst another agreed: "Sorry mate that is not even close to a Portuguese Bifana! Nice try."

The 54-year-old may not have impressed all his Portuguese fans, but many of them were left desperate to recreate his culinary take on the classic dish. "As a Portuguese [native], I approve", commented one fan, whilst another sweetly penned: "Every party you go here in Portugal, starts off with a Portuguese beer and a Bifana. Good job Gordon!"

DISCOVER: Gordon Ramsay shares stunning photo of wife Tana in rare family post