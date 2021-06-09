﻿
nigella-lawson

Nigella Lawson's summer salad is healthy, simple and so cheap to make

The perfect accompaniment for your barbecue grills

Sophie Hamilton

We're always here for new salad ideas, especially now the once-a-year English heatwave has arrived.

TV cook Nigella Lawson has shared a healthy and simple cooked salad dish, which her fans are going crazy over – and it's next on our must-make list.

Nigella posted on her Instagram page, writing: "I’m not sure #RecipeOfTheDay is quite a recipe, but regard it as a simple suggestion: Chick Peas with Rocket/Arugula and Sherry."

The mother-of-two said that she likes to cook this dish in her wok, coating the chickpeas in sherry and cumin then adding the rocket to the pan.

Nigella's fans loved the sound of the summer salad, with one telling the star: "A lovely, light dish to start the week." Another said: "Simple but healthy and pretty frugal. I used to eat this when I lived in Calabria."

One follower had already made a similar meal, posting: "Interesting. I made chickpeas and spinach last night. Was in the mood for some greens and beans and used what we had."

While another wrote: "That’s a lovely dish for the summer, I love coriander so would probably use that instead."

Perhaps our favourite comment came from one fan who was pondering a possible downside of the dish. They wrote: "Oh my gosh, the gas that would create in this house. Yikes!"

We'd probably risk it to try out Nigella's latest recipe! All you need is a can of chickpeas, some rocket and a dash of sherry and cumin – so simple.

