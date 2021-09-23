Jessica Wright and William Lee-Kemp's beautiful five-tiered wedding cake revealed

We do love a fabulous wedding cake here at HELLO!, and Jessica Wright and William Lee-Kemp wowed us with the most stunning five-tiered creation at their wedding on 9 September.

The happy couple wed on the Spanish island of Majorca with their marriage ceremony at the Basílica de Sant Francesc, in the heart of the old town in Palma.

The wedding party were then transported to a castle for the reception, the Castillode Bendinat in Calvià, built in the 19th century.

A grand banquet was put on for the 130 guests, with Jessica telling HELLO!: "I had a vision for the whole day that I wanted it to be Hollywood glamour combined with this amazing regal place, with a theme of black, white and gold. I decided on everything from feathers in the table floral centrepieces to the poems on the back of menus."

The wedding cake was absolutely breathtaking: a five-layered confection decorated with marbled icing, golden embellishment and cascading ivory roses from top to bottom.

The mesmerising five-tiered cake

The cake was presented on an elegant glass stand, which beautifully complemented the soft hues of the show-stopping cake.

The banquet menu was a feast to behold, featuring Galician beef fillet with charred spring onions, sea bream with oven-dried tomatoes, and homemade ravioli with summer truffles.

For dessert there was a reminder of home with sweet treats named after their dogs: papillon/chihuahua mix Cooper’s Snicker surprise and miniature Yorkshire terrier Bella’s mango and passionfruit cheesecake – with edible pictures of each of them.

The happy couple Jessica and William

"I felt so much elation, so much happiness I could not stop smiling," says newlywed Jess.

Of what the day meant to the couple, Jess told HELLO!: "Our families have now become one big family. To give them a day like that meant the world to us. Despite all the odds after the past year and travel restrictions and people's fears, all those people we love came together for us."

