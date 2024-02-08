Exclusive: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker make surprise visit to 'absolutely delicious' vegan joint in Sydney

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently delighted locals with their surprise visit to Bondi Beach.

This unexpected stop was part of their Australian adventure, as they arrived with their family, including Kourtney's children, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, and their three-month-old son, Rocky.

Their visit to Sydney precedes the Australian leg of Travis' band, blink-182's world tour, marking a significant return to the music scene down under after a seven-year hiatus.

Amidst exploring the famous beachside suburb, Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 48, were captured in a Polaroid snapshot outside vegan cafe Funky Pies, with a charming photobomb by Reign adding a touch of family warmth to the encounter.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis outside Funky Pies in Bondi

Kourtney, chic in a cream coat with black stitching, and Travis, casually dressed, shared a moment of affection, showcasing their strong bond. Owner of Funky Pies Angie Stephenson told HELLO! that the couple ordered the 'Funky Chunky' pie which they said was "absolutely delicious".

"They were beautifully polite and courteous," Angie said adding that the couple were "delighted to discover a 100 per cent vegan eatery."

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney at Bondi Tony's

Additionally, during their beachside tour, the couple graciously engaged with fans, taking time to snap photos at Bonditony's Burger Joint at Bondi Beach, Sydney.

Tony Gosden, the owner of Bonditony's, expressed his astonishment and delight at hosting the celebrity couple, humorously noting on Instagram that even stars can't resist the allure of their burgers. "Never thought I’d see Travis Barker and Kourtney at Bonditonys! But I guess everyone needs a bit of BTs goodness," he wrote.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

While Travis prepared to head to Perth to join his bandmates, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, for the tour's kickoff, Kourtney chose to stay behind in Sydney with the children, embracing the opportunity to explore more of Australia.

This trip is not only blink-182's much-anticipated return to Australia but also a significant journey for Kourtney, marking her first visit since 2013 and her first extensive international trip with Rocky.

Kourtney Kardashian's photo with baby Rocky

The backdrop to this tour is Travis' remarkable journey of overcoming his fear of flying, a challenge he faced since surviving a tragic plane crash in 2008.

Travis credits Kourtney's unwavering support and love as the transformative force that enabled him to fly again, highlighting the profound impact of their relationship on his life. "Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us," Travis shared, revealing the depth of their bond and the healing power of love.

