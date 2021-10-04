David Tennant and wife Georgia treat daughter Doris to jaw-dropping lifelike birthday cake Just wait until you see the icing…

If anyone knows how to celebrate a birthday in style, it's celebrity couple Georgia and David Tennant. The duo often treats their five children to jaw-dropping birthday cakes when their special day comes around, and this year was no exception.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of photos for her daughter's birthday, Georgia penned: "Got myself a 6-year-old unicorn." In what appears to be a joint birthday party, photos included young Doris bouncing on a bouncy castle and tucking into a chocolate fountain with a friend, as well as the pair's incredible lifelike birthday cake.

The cake, handmade by professional cake designer Cakes By Robin, was a delicious multi-layer sponge with lookalike fondant characters playing in a pool.

The base was covered in vibrant green icing and carefully crafted human-like characters inspired by the birthday girls Doris and Amber. We're seriously impressed.

Fans were quick to pick up on the incredible creative fondant characters that sat on top of the pool-themed cake in matching swimsuits – with many describing it as a "work of art".

Doris' cake was handmade by Cakes By Robin

The London-based bespoke cake company is a favourite amongst celebs and for good reason – Cakes By Robin has over 10k followers on Instagram and boasts an impressive number of five-star reviews.

Upon seeing the post, fans took to the comments to share their love for the baked masterpiece and to wish Doris a happy birthday.

The six-year-old had a joint unicorn-themed party with a friend

One wrote: "Oh my god she's already six?! Time flies so quickly! Happy birthday to her," whilst another penned: "Crimped hair, princess dresses, unicorn bouncy castles! These girls are living their best lives."

Doctor Who star David and his wife Georgia have been married since 2011 and together share five children. They are parents to nine-year-old Olive, seven-year-old Wilfred, Doris, six, and Birdie. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

Wishing Doris a very happy sixth birthday! Can we have a slice?

