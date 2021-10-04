Cat Deeley wows fans with incredible feast on Greek holiday – see photo The TV star enjoyed the local cuisine in Santorini

It looks like Cat Deeley is having an absolute ball on the dreamy Greek island of Santorini.

The TV presenter shared some stunning videos from her holiday on her Instagram Stories, wowing fans with her incredible lunch feast.

In one clip, we see the 44-year-old mum-of-two preparing to tuck into the amazing lunch spread, which included a Greek salad, pitta bread, a range of dips and fries.

"When in Greece," wrote Cat. We have to agree, Cat – you just have to order a traditional Greek salad and tzatziki dip on any holiday in Greece.

Cat's Greek lunch feast

WATCH: Cat Deeley has fun day out with her children

The star looked fabulous dressed in a pink, striped kaftan-style dress as she relaxed in the Greek sunshine.

The star looked fabulous in her pink kaftan dress

We also saw the So You Think You Can Dance host chilling out by the hotel pool, sipping on a cocktail. Cat captioned the snap: "If you like piña coladas."

Cocktails for Cat

The previous day, Cat shared a photo of herself sunbathing with the most gorgeous view in the background. Cat was on the trip with her friend, makeup artist Amanda Grossman, who she has launched the company EllEven with.

The star's husband, comedian Patrick Kielty, didn't appear to be on the getaway, presumably at home in LA with the couple's two children.

Back in August, Cat treated her boys, Milo, five, and James, three, to the most incredible outing in London.

The former Stars in their Eyes host couldn't help but share a picture from the fun afternoon, which included afternoon tea at The Goring Hotel, a favourite with the royal family, and meeting an adorable Shetland Pony.