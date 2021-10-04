We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you love throwing a Halloween party, then this new cookware range is right up your street.

Top kitchen brand Le Creuset has just launched its new collection of Halloween-themed cookware and we're just a little bit obsessed!

MORE: How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home for autumn

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to make Halloween cupcakes

The limited-edition collection is perfect for giving your spooky table that extra wow factor, and just like Christmas decorations, you'll reuse the pieces every year.

Amongst our favourite products from the new range are these super-cute Mini Halloween Dishes that come in a set of four and can be used for serving sauces, dips and nibbles. They also double up as miniature baking dishes.

Mini Halloween Dishes, £40, Le Creuset

MORE: Best Halloween party supplies: Scary party food ideas, games, kids gift bags & MORE

LOOK: All the best ever celebrity Halloween costumes - from Heidi Klum's epic Princess Fiona to Chrissy Teigen as The Queen

We also adore this rather fantastic Le Creuset Pumpkin Pot. Crafted from premium cast iron, it's ideal for making soups and stews – or use it to serve Halloween snacks at your party.

Pumpkin Pot, £199, Le Creuset

If you enjoy baking your own Halloween treats, then this 12 Cup Halloween Tray is ideal. The non-stick tray features cups in the shape of a pumpkin, ghost and a bat and is oven-safe up to 240˚C.

12 Cup Halloween Tray, £30, Le Creuset

Another goodie from the collection is this great Acacia Wood Pumpkin Tray, which is perfect for serving party treats.

Acacia Wood Pumpkin Tray, £35, Le Creuset

Time to get Halloween party planning!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.