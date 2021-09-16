Jools Oliver shares photo of son Buddy's birthday cake - and it's incredible

There were very special celebrations in Jamie and Jools Oliver's household on Wednesday. The couple's eldest son Buddy marked his 11th birthday - and his proud mum has given fans a sneak peek at how the family marked his big day.

Jools shared a sweet snapshot showing Buddy and his older sister Daisy posing behind his birthday cake. The little boy opted for a Pokemon-themed party, including a Squirtle cake and special bunting.

"A surprise visit from big sister Daisy from uni," mum-of-five Jools wrote in the caption. "It's only been six days but as felt like a lifetime. Buds was over the moon, what a wonderful evening, all our babies are back xxx."

Tana Ramsay - wife of celebrity chef Gordon - was among those to comment on the post, writing: "That's the best kind of evening x." A second follower told Jools: "Beautiful isn't it, having all your babies home. We are missing our eldest son much, we haven't been able to see him in months due to lockdowns in Australia."

Jools shared a sweet birthday snapshot with fans

A huge number of other fans left birthday messages for Buddy, with one remarking, "That smile!"

Jools and Jamie, both 46, no doubt pulled out all the stops for their son's special day. Proud dad Jamie earlier shared a heartfelt message for Buddy on Instagram.

Proud dad Jamie posted a loving message for Buddy

Alongside an adorable photo of the 11-year-old wearing a birthday hat, Jamie wrote: "Happy 11 th birthday dear Buddy what a joy you are, a wonderful, kind, sweet funny soul…have the most wonderful day…love dad xxx."

Jamie married his childhood sweetheart Jools, previously called Juliette Norton, back in 2000 and the pair recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary.

Jamie and Jools share five children together

Together they share five children: Poppy, 19, Daisy, 18, Petal, 12, Buddy, 11, and five-year-old River.

Although Jools has previously revealed that she would love to welcome a sixth child, she made the heartbreaking confession on the Made By Mammas podcast that since welcoming son River in 2016, she has suffered three miscarriages, the latest of which was during the coronavirus lockdown.

