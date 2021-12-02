The One Show host and mum-of-three Alex Jones has an exciting December planned and just got us feeling very Christmassy indeed.

Taking to her Instagram page, the TV host revealed that she is taking part in one of our favourite festive shows, Mary Berry Festive Feasts - and she has a particularly handsome fellow helper too!

Alex wrote: "News!!! I’ve got just the ticket to make you feel 100% Christmassy!!! #Mary Berry #festive feasts is definitely one for the festive viewing diary! Thank you Dame Mary for letting me be one of your little helpers.

"Me and @patrickgrantism had the BEST time, what a laugh and the family are just LOVELY!!! It’s on @bbcone at 7pm on Monday the 20th of Dec and it’ll be on @bbciplayer. Also, big thanks to @lucyyoungthecook @rumpusmedia."

Well, this is marvellous news. In previous years, national treasure Mary has been joined by highly esteemed guests such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, so it's a fun opportunity for Alex. Scottish Fashion Designer Patrick Grant has a huge fan base too so we're in for a real Christmas treat. We can't wait to see what the trio cooks up together.

Alex included a lovely photograph of herself, Mary and Patrick with her news and the famous faces were all smiles. In the comments section, Patrick wrote: "Teamwork makes the dream work #cliffrichard."

There were many excited fans too, with one telling Alex: "What a wonderful way to start Christmas week!!" Another wrote: "Lucky you Alex. I'm sure you had a really great time."

In her home life, Alex is getting ready for Christmas with her husband Charlie and children, Teddy, Kit and Annie.

Teddy's cute Christmas list

The star recently shared a snap on her Instagram of Teddy's Christmas list and it was so adorable. The list contained a lot of LEGO, specifically some Paw Patrol themed sets. "Ted's been writing his Christmas list," she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji to the post. We don't know about you but we're feeling rather festive now!

