Oprah Winfrey treats friend Gayle King to incredible three-tiered birthday cake The TV stars have been friends since their twenties

American talk show host Oprah Winfrey has gifted her best friend, fellow TV star Gayle King, to an amazing birthday cake as she turns 67.

MORE: New Year's Eve fizz! 5 sparkling champagne cocktail recipes to make

Both Oprah and Gayle took to their Instagram pages to share clips and photos of the fabulous three-tiered yellow cake, which looks absolutely delicious.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oprah gifts Gayle a stunning birthday cake

Oprah, who has been hosting guests at her home for Christmas, including close friend Gayle, posted: "Best. Cake. EVER! Thank you to Chef @thomasjraquel for this incredible cake to celebrate @gayleking’s yellow birthday and to Chef @meilin21 and her beautiful team for the delicious dinner today and every day this holiday season."

She added: "Gayle and I have been besties since we were 21 and 22 - now fast forward to today and we're joined by her grandson Luca. What a life."

MORE: 15 most beautiful royal wedding cakes that will dazzle you

LOOK: 50 jaw-dropping celebrity birthday cakes that need to be seen to be believed

Oprah shared videos of the cake being made and even filmed herself picking edible flowers from her garden to decorate the masterpiece.

Gayle was blown away by the cake, telling her Instagram fans: "A YELLOW birthday! With one of the prettiest & tastiest cakes thanx to swipe left chef @thomasjraquel & @oprah who set a yellow table to make it extra special & of course all my favourites (@kirbybump & @willgb3) even baby Luca put on a yellow outfit!"

The triple-tiered lemon yellow cake was truly stunning, featuring yellow and maroon flowers scattered around the exterior and a 'happy birthday' sign on the top. Yellow is clearly Gayle's favourite colour!

Gayle loved her special cake

Gayle has shared several photos from Christmas at Oprah's, which we have to admit, looks like a lot of fun. We're particularly taken with little Luca and all his cute festive outfits.

Arriving at Oprah's for the celebrations, Gayle shared a snap of herself holding Luca and said: "Followed all the protocols… test results in! So cleared to join the group … so happy! @oprah "ain’t" playing with COVID takes no chances we all appreciate that …Swipe left it’s all about LUCA! His mom @kirbybump his dad Virgil… his uncle @willgb3 and his auntie O… We all adore this child If you have a little one in the house I know you all can relate…"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.