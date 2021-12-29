Best meal planners to help save money on your weekly shop

Now more so than ever, we're looking for ways that we can save money on our weekly shop. Meal planners are a great way to avoid picking up unnecessary items in the supermarket and reduce waste - and will often mean your meals are healthier when they've been planned out. Plus, it's never a bad thing to be a bit more organised.

Meal planners can also double up as your very own recipe books, as you can bookmark your favourite dishes and how you made them. For those who are conscious of their calorie intake, are counting macros, or need to monitor their diet for health reasons, a meal planner will also be beneficial.

From Amazon to John Lewis, Etsy, and more, we've rounded up the best meal planners to shop to help you save the pennies on your next food shop.

Best meal planners to help save money

Joy meal planner, £16, Papier

Papier is well-known for it's sleek, personalised planners, and this one is great for getting organised. It divides your meals out into breakfast, lunch and dinner, and comes with a handy tear-off shopping list. The planner is undated so you can use it as you wish - and is available in four stylish colours.

Meal Planner & Grocery List: 52 Week Planner & Organizer for Shopping & Cooking, £4.99, Amazon

It’s one thing having a meal planner, but often we forget what ingredients we need to make the delicious meals, but this design has you covered, as it comes with a weekly organiser, as well as a section to write your shopping list.

Happy Planning, £10.85, Amazon

For those who love to have every aspect of their life in order, this planner is for you, as it has a section dedicated to help you meal prep, budget, mark important dates in your planner, and write down your shopping list. Simply genius if you ask us.

A4 Weekly Meal Planner Pad With Tear Off Shopping List, £13.99, NotOnTheHighStreet

This weekly meal planner can be pinned to a wall, door, fridge, or left on the worktops so you, and your family, know exactly what you’re eating each day. While some meal planners have a section to list the ingredients you need, this one has a tear-off shopping list section, which is perfect so you never forget a single ingredient.

Magnetic meal planner, £8, John Lewis

This magnetic meal planner will stick straight onto your fridge - and we love the layout for planning daily meals.

Sweetzer & Orange Meal Planner Notepads, £8.99, Amazon

For those wanting a meal planner that doesn’t take over the whole house, this may be the game-changer you’ve been looking for. This nifty meal planner has the designated areas to plan your meals for the week and write your shopping list, but it is magnetic, and can be fitted to the wall, on a surface, or pretty much anywhere.

Magnetic Botanical Bee Weekly Meal Planner With Shopping List, £12.99, Joules

For those looking for a meal planner that really does hold its own in the kitchen, look no further. This bright, botanical printed planner is perfect for meal planning, but also adding a pop of colour to your home.

CGD London The Meal Plan Pad, £10, Fenwick

CGD London is a diary and organiser company growing in popularity, and we are here for it. While some prefer the planners, which have a section dedicated to your food and water intake, others may prefer this Meal Plan Pad to specifically document their dishes for the week ahead.

Soho Notebook in Panama, £160, Smythson

Smythson knows how to do diaries, planners and journals, and do them well. Though they don’t have a specific meal planner designer, a simple plain notebook is the stylish number to keep track of your meals, recipes, and ingredients to buy, while also doubling up to document your day-to-day, or anything else you need to jot down.

A5 digital download meal planner, £3.87, Etsy

If you prefer to have access to your meal planner at all times through your phone, this digital download from Etsy is perfect. The planner divides your meals out to include snacks, fruit consumption and even water intake - and can be either kept on your device or printed off and added it to your notebook or diary.

Essential Weekly Meal Planner Pad, £9, Martha Brook

Looking for a weekly meal planner that is more purse friendly, and practical? This design ticks all the boxes, as it features large boxes to fill out your breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks for the week, as well as a list section for the ingredients to stock up on.

