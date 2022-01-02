Rachel Riley's Russian NYE dinner with husband Pasha Kovalev has got fans talking The Strictly Come Dancing couple celebrated with vegan food

Countdown star Rachel Riley welcomed the new year with husband Pasha Kovalev from their cosy London home - and their intimate evening has got fans talking.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who met her husband on the show back in 2013, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of their NYE festivities. Pictured on a sparkling table were two large bowls filled with delicious-looking Russian dishes, which Rachel went on to explain were her and Pasha's attempt at "vegan Russian New Year!"

"We do the traditional New Year's (when Russians have their Christmas style celebrations) favourites - Salad Olivier and herring in a fur coat, with boiled egg switched for tofu, Quorn vegan ham and buckets of vegan Hellman’s mayo. Yum", Rachel captioned the photo.

Rachel's Russian vegan feast intrigued fans

Fans were quick to react to the post, flooding the comments with messages for the couple, who have both been vegan since 2018. "Been Vegan for many years. Love the idea of Veganuary," wrote one fan, while another penned: "How lovely you embrace your husband’s culture".

"I am impressed with your Russian dishes! Who cooked them? Pasha?" asked a third fan.

Rachel's post comes just after the mother-of-two penned an emotional tribute on social media, giving fans a rare insight into her heartbreaking miscarriage last year.

Rachel and Pasha are proud parents to little Maven and baby Noa

"This time last year I was shedding a tear for the baby that wasn’t meant to be… this year I was dancing around the living room to bonkers Russian New Year’s music with Pasha, his mum and two little girls in tow.

"Whether you’ve had a great last year or whether 2021 was a tough one, wishing you all a happy, healthy and better 2022 ahead."

This year's festivities were set to be extra special for Rachel, 35, as it marks the first one she and Pasha, 41, will celebrate with their newborn daughter. The couple are also parents to little Maven, who turned two in December.

