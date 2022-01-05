Veganuary: 12 amazing celebrity tips for going vegan in 2022 A-list advice on sticking to your vegan diet

It's that time of year again folks: Veganuary. The month where many of us are on a health kick after Christmas excess and fancy a go at vegan eating.

With vegan diets growing in popularity and food brands now catching up with demand, there is no better time to try a plant-based diet - be it for health, environmental or ethical reasons.

WATCH: Quotes form vegan celebrities

If you need some extra motivation to stay on track with your new vegan diet, here are some top tips from famous vegan celebrities…

Replace eggs with mung beans like Kim Kardashian

In June 2019 Kim Kardashian revealed to her Instgram followers that she was going vegan by posting a picture of her morning breakfast with the caption: "Plant-based life."

The reality star's breakfast included vegan mung bean 'scrambled eggs' from the brand Just Egg. The egg-free scramble has since appeared multiple times on the KUWTK star's Instagram, proving going vegan doesn't mean sacrificing your all-important morning fry-up!

Ease yourself into going vegan like Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex told Best Health in 2016: "I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends."

Go on social media for inspiration like Lucy Watson

Whilst giving her top tips for going vegan, Made in Chelsea star Lucy Watson told Indy100: "There are so many online articles and social posts to inspire you. I recently made and shared a granola pizza on my Instagram and people loved it. So many amazing Instagrammers follow a plant-based diet. They are constantly posting recipes to inspire their followers and help them with simple ways to get involved."

Beat sugar cravings with fruit like Venus Williams

Venus decided to take on a vegan diet for her health to assist with her Sjögren’s syndrome symptoms, but she struggled with the lack of sweetness in her diet. Speaking to Eating Well, the tennis star said she loves eating fruit to "beat sugar cravings with natural sweetness".

Clear your house of all non-vegan products like Lea Michelle

Former Glee star Lea Michelle told US Weekly: "I keep my home completely vegan, which I think is one of the most important things. If you keep your home healthy, then, when you’re reaching for snacks, you’re not reaching for bad things. So, I stock it with fruits and vegetables."

Have a back-up option at home like Ariana Grande

The 'Thank you next' singer Ariana Grande admitted to The Mirror: "It is tricky dining out, but I just stick to what I know - veggies, fruit, and salad - then when I get home, I’ll have something else."

Use apps like Tiffany Watson

Whilst talking to Live Kindly, former Made In Chelsea star Tiffany Watson advised: "Look on Instagram, look on the Happy Cow app, plan ahead, and it’s fun! You get to find new places and it helps you get excited for your holidays."

Stock up on grains, lentils, rice and beans like Ellen Pompeo

Former Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo told People: "I don’t think it’s tricky at all — it’s actually easier because meat you have to cook it before it goes bad. Grains and lentils and rice and beans, everything’s in the pantry already."

Swap burgers for meat substitutes like Kate Mara

House of Cards actress Kate Mara told Bon Appetit: "I'm completely obsessed right now with the vegan, gluten-free Beyond Meat burger. The first time I had it, I thought, 'I must have gotten this wrong.' It looked so bloody because of the beets! I'm completely addicted. I'll cook one up in some olive or coconut oil, top it with a slice of vegan American, and put it in a gluten-free bun with ketchup and lettuce."

Take your vitamins like Natalie Portman

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman revealed to Harper's Bazaar: "I usually have oatmeal or avocado toast in the morning ... I take vitamins too — vitamin D, and I'm still on prenatal vitamins. I get B12 shots once a month because it's the one thing you don't get from a vegan diet."

Swap meat for tofu like Peter Dinklage

According to Veganuary, when Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage had to eat meat on-screen for a GOT scene, he swapped the meat products for tofu instead so that viewers couldn't tell the difference.

Use UberEats to discover nearby vegan takeaways like Billie Eilish

In 2019, the 18-year-old singer-songwriter teamed up with UberEats to discuss her favourite vegan food restaurants across America, all of which she accesses from UberEats whilst travelling. The 'Bad Guy' singer also admitted that she has an obsession with ordering vegan burritos.

