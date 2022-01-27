The Queen’s specific breakfast order revealed - and she's just like us The monarch starts the day with a protein-packed meal

The Queen likes to eat a substantial breakfast each day at her homes of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle – did you know that she first has tea and biscuits in bed followed by a sit-down breakfast of cereal and toast?

The monarch is also said to be rather particular about the type of eggs she eats, and it seems she's just like us.

WATCH: The Queen's daily diet revealed

A previous article in The Observer referenced the book Dinner at Buckingham Palace - based on the diaries and personal recollections of royal servant Charles Oliver – and said:

"Every day begins with an egg, and they're eaten for tea, too – with crumpets, if you're Prince Charles. The Queen favours brown eggs, believing that they taste better. Her great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria, ate her boiled egg, served in a golden egg cup, with a golden spoon."

So there you are - like the majority of British public, the Queen prefers brown eggs for breakfast. They may well taste better than white, but are they healthier, as some people believe?

The Queen likes an Earl Grey tea in the morning

Healthline.com has dispelled this myth, explaining: "Often, people who prefer brown eggs do so because they believe brown eggs are healthier and more natural than white eggs. However, the truth is that all eggs are nutritionally very similar, regardless of their size, grade, or colour.

"Both brown and white eggs are healthy foods. A typical egg contains lots of vitamins, minerals, and high-quality protein, all wrapped up into less than 80 calories."

Her Majesty favours brown eggs

As for the Queen's other breakfast preferences, she also enjoys a rather old fashioned meal of kippers that she used to eat with her late sister Princess Margaret as a child.

Dinner at Buckingham Palace revealed: "Kippers, in a number of uncomplicated variations, have remained a favourite with the Queen ever since – for breakfast, as a savoury or a late-night supper. The queen is also fond of smoked haddock as a breakfast dish."

