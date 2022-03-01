Gordon Ramsay shares mouth-watering pancakes at restaurant – and fans react

Gordon Ramsay shared the most mouth-watering variations of pancake stacks in aid of pancake day on Tuesday - and fans cannot get enough!

Taking to his Instagram, the Michelin-Star chef showed off different flavour combinations diners could get at the St. Pauls branch of his London restaurant chain, Bread Street.

The TV chef had fans drooling over what looked like one stack of American pancakes with pecan nuts, bacon and maple syrup and another stack which was covered in fresh raspberries, raspberry coulis and cream.

Gordon hilariously soundtracked the reel with Hungry Like the Wolf by Duran Duran - he's definitely reading our minds!

He captioned the delightful video: "Flippin' hell... @BreadStreetKitchen St. Paul's has pancake day covered!!"

The reel shows chefs gently flipping and preparing the pancakes, as well as plating them up with all the incredible toppings.

The video also subtly includes some fantastic milkshakes in the background of the spotlight-stealing pancakes.

One was pale pink, with a tower of whipped cream and a strawberry and wavy-edged wafer sticking out the top. The other was more of a faint cream colour with a caramel drizzle and matching wafer.

Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street pancakes for Shrove Tuesday

Friends and fans of Gordon came together to comment on the wonderful Shrove Tuesday tradition. Fellow chef Chris Baber said: "A really toss-up which to go for." Fans of the fiery chef also weighed in, one wrote "Number one chef", another wrote, "Yessssss please."

More comments included "I need this", "Yummmm", "It's tempting" and of course countless heart-eye emojis – we can't say we're surprised!

Over on Bread Street's official Instagram fans from all over the world expressed their jealousy that they could not indulge in the chef's perfectly fluffy pancakes, one writing: "Delicious! Sucks ur in the UK & I’m in Canada". Another fan wrote: "Looks like heaven." It is safe to say we will definitely be going next year!

