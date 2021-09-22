Gordon Ramsay sparks confusion as he shares exciting news with fans The celebrity chef's followers had questions!

Chef and TV presenter Gordon Ramsay took to Instagram on Wednesday, where he shared some good news with his many followers.

Posting several photos of delicious-looking plates of gourmet food, Gordon wrote: "So excited that @RiverRestaurantByGordonRamsay is coming to @TheSavoyLondon on 11th October!! I cannot wait for you to try our stunning new seafood dishes... bookings are now open! Gx."

The dad of five's fans were quick to react, rushing to the comment section to share opinions like: "Yummy," and: "Stunning. Congrats!"

Some others, however, posted about their confusion.

One joked: "The first thing I saw here was a praying mantis," while another asked: "Is the second picture a battered sausage?"

A handful of commenters noted the size of the dishes, too, with one writing: "I hope this is a starter…" Gordon is no stranger to divisive food options, as he proved earlier this month.

The Masterchef USA host posted a short video of a classic Margherita pizza from his popular restaurant chain, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza.

While the fresh food looked mouth-watering to us, some fans felt that the star hadn't made the recipe with nearly enough cheese!

One fan commented: "Where's the cheese?" Another simply added: "Needs more cheese".

Gordon shared photos of his delicious dishes to Instagram

However, other fans rushed to defend the dish, with one writing: "Simplicity at its finest," and another saying: "Looks yummy". A few weeks earlier, Gordon sparked a debate over his recipe for a Portuguese sandwich known as 'Bifana'.

He showed a video of himself grilling cuts of marinated pork before layering the meat in fresh bread with barbequed vegetables, mustard and grilled cheese.

"I made a Pork Sandwich so good in #Portugal they could smell it from the party boat on the sea! I’m making my take on an incredible Bifana….Bon a-bifana!" penned the chef.

Fans were quick to comment on Gordon's take on the classic dish. "Sorry mate that is not even close to a Portuguese Bifana! Nice try," wrote one, although another disagreed, adding: "As a Portuguese [native], I approve."

