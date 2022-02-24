Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar follows in his dad's footsteps in adorable photos The Kitchen Nightmares host is a doting dad to five children

Gordon Ramsay might be known for his temper on shows like Kitchen Nightmares, but the star couldn't be the more opposite when it comes to his five children.

On Thursday, the chef shared some adorable photos of his youngest child, Oscar, two, and it appeared the tot was following in his dad's footsteps. Gordon shared some photos from the set of the upcoming series of Hell's Kitchen, and 'revealed' that Oscar would be taking over hosting duties from the 55-year-old.

Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar has best reaction to being teased

Gordon shared several photos of Oscar, several featuring the tot in front of a portrait of the dad-of-five, and one sweet snap saw Gordon leaning in to give his son a kiss.

Another adorable photo saw the star carrying his young son on his shoulders as they walked around the set and towards the exit.

In a jokey caption, Gordon wrote: "Hells Kitchen season 45 host spent time on set today with the old host! Welcome to Hells Kitchen son @oscarjramsay don't mess it up please! Dad x."

Gordon and Oscar have a sweet bond

His fans fell in love with the snapshots, as chef Jack Arnold teased: "I'm the Captain now," while another posted: "So cute omg."

A third teased: "Oscar's first words were undoubtedly 'LAMB SAUCE!' x," while a fourth added: "Oh my goodness!!! Little Oscar is growing so fast!"

Others were excited about the return of the show, with one enthusing: "Ah yes my favorite cooking show. Looking forward to it boss," and another said: "Does this mean another season of Hell's Kitchen is coming?!"

The star joked his son would be the new host of Hell's Kitchen

Gordon has melted his fans' hearts on many an occasion with photos of his son, and he did the same again earlier this week – and it was so cute.

The snap showed the two-year-old looking rather unimpressed as he ate some ice-cream. "Happy Sunday @oscarjramsay he's not too sure about the flavour," the celebrity chef remarked in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the father and son's likeliness, with one joking: "Tell me your Gordon Ramsay's son without telling me you're Gordon Ramsay's son." Another responded: "Lol this was my exact thought when I saw this photo! Adorable."

A third person stated: "Like father like son." A fourth post read: "Absolutely gorgeous little man," while a fifth said: "His facial expressions kill me [laughing face emoji]."

