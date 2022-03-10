Nigella Lawson sends special message of support to Ukraine The Cook, Eat, Repeat star is raising awareness for a charity campaign

Nigella Lawson has shared a special message of support for the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian conflict.

DONATE NOW: What can you do to help Ukraine?

The Cook, Eat, Repeat star took to Instagram this week to share a recipe for Ukrainian Garlic Bread from Mamushka, crediting chef Olia Hercules for the delicious recipe. The 62-year-old TV chef encouraged her followers to check out the Cook For Ukraine campaign, which aims to raise funds for families in Ukraine who have been displaced by the crisis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ukraine - 5 ways you can help

Nigella shared an image of the dish with her 2.7 million followers. She wrote: "This week's Guest Recipe from the #CookbookCorner archive is Pampushky, which is Ukrainian Garlic Bread from Mamushka by @oliahercules. And if you would like to know more about #CookForUkraine, and how you can be a part of it, do go to @cookforukraine insta page where you will find the link in bio."

READ: 5 ways to cope with news induced anxiety right now

The emotional post resonated with fans across the globe. One commented: "I’ve made this one. Such a beautiful recipe," while another said: "Looks delicious, thank you for sharing, Nigella." Cook For Ukraine added: "Thank you for your support Nigella," with two yellow and blue love hearts.

The Ukrainian Garlic Bread is usually served with red borshch, a traditional Ukrainian beets-based dish. The vibrant soup is an Eastern European favourite and is also a popular dish in Poland.

Red borscht is another traditional Ukrainian dish

CookForUkraine aims to increase awareness of the humanitarian crisis the world faces right now, as well as raise the funds needed to aid children and families in Ukraine who have been displaced by the current situation.

At the time of publication, the Cook For Ukraine page had raised over £132,000.

PARENTING ADVICE: How to talk to your children about the Ukraine/Russia conflict

Nigella is set to travel to Australia next month for the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival. The culinary expert will reunite with former MasterChef co-host Matt Preston during a three-course lunch and treat attendees to some delicious meals.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.