Nigella Lawson's controversial Christmas recipe will divide the nation The TV cook mixed sprouts with two carbs

Hands up who likes sprouts? Well, whether you're a sprout lover or hater, you'll be interested to see Nigella Lawson's latest dinner recipe.

MORE: Nigella Lawson's genius hack for cooking perfect fries at home

The TV cook took to her Instagram page to share the recipe for her Hearty Wholewheat Pasta with Brussels Sprouts, Cheese and Potatoes – that's right, a sprout pasta bake.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nigella Lawson's home life and children

Not only does Nigella's supper recipe contain the ever-controversial sprout, but she's also combined TWO carbs, both pasta and potatoes. Now, that's seriously indulgent.

MORE: Cheese advent calendars are a major thing for 2021 and we think they’re brie-lient

LOOK: These apple mince pies are divine for Christmas – try the recipe, plus win a festive Selfridges hamper worth £300

Nigella wrote: "#RecipeOfTheDay celebrates both *the* vegetable of the season and the joy of double carbs: Hearty Wholewheat Pasta with Brussels Sprouts, Cheese and Potato. And - in the politest possible way - may I ask the sprout-haters to desist from voicing their ire? If it’s not for you, it’s not for you! Still, you never know: you might surprise yourself by loving it."

The popular cook posted the full recipe over on her website, and writes: "It is not quite normal to feel as joyous as I do when saying the words 'Brussels sprouts', but this recipe does not merely use said much-denigrated ingredient, it also celebrates it."

Nigella says she was inspired by the dish pizzoccheri from Valtellina in Lombardy, Italy, which features tagliatelle, potates, cabbage and Taleggio cheese.

Nigella's recipe contains a controversial vegetable

Not surprisingly, the recipe got quite the reaction from her Instagram followers, with most posting positive comments about sprouts.

One fan told Nigella: "That looks absolutely DELISH. Love the heartiness of this dish Nigella," while another wrote, "Brussels sprouts? YES! Pasta? Yes yes! Potatoes? Yes yes yes! This recipe is WINNING!"

A third follower said: "Gonna try it!! Although am an Almost Sprout Hater (like them best Fried in garlic & bacon covered in cheese)," but one fan couldn't face sprouts and said, "Swap the sprouts for leeks and [smiley face]."

What about you, HELLO! readers, are you sprout fans?

One of Nigella's followers gave us a giggle writing: "I think people pretend to hate sprouts. Looks delish." While others simply focused on the carb situation: "Double carbs (especially one being sprouts) is exactly what a gloomy Tuesday calls for," wrote one.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.