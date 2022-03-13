The three-course BAFTA menu stars such as Caitriona Balfe and Lady Gaga will be served Dinner is served...

The 2022 British Academy Film Awards is finally here! The global glitterati of the film industry are set to grace the Royal Albert Hall for the prestigious awards ceremony - Britain's biggest event in the film calendar. But what exactly will the stars such as Zendaya, Caitriona Balfe and Lady Gaga devour?

Catering for all tastes, the evening's meal – which has been sustainably sourced - has both a meat and vegan option which has been carefully curated by BAFTA 195 Piccadilly's executive head chef, Anton Manganaro.

All guests will be treated to marinated beetroots, with whipped vegan curd, beetroot jelly, black cabbage relish and roasted pine nuts.

This will be followed up with roasted pink Creedy Carver duck breast, with braised red cabbage, roasted pear, duck fat carrot and a croustillant of confit duck leg.

For those having the vegan option, they will enjoy an open tart of spring greens and leeks, caramelised cider and onion puree, roasted oyster mushroom, celeriac poached in kombu and a parsley relish.

Guests opting for the vegan main will be served an open tart of spring greens and leeks

Guests with a sweet tooth are in for a treat as they will be served a decadent dessert – an apple tart. This will consist of compressed apple, caramelised puff pastry, tonka cremeux, gingerbread crumbs and green apple sorbet. Delish!

Meanwhile, stars including Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana DeBose are up for some of the most coveted gongs.

However, it seems that it could be a big night for homegrown talent as many British films and actors have done well to receive plenty of nods this year; for instance, Benedict Cumberbatch and Stephen Graham are both up for the Leading Actor, and Joanna Scanlan and up-and-coming star Emelia Jones are vying for Leading Actress.

The ceremony will be hosted by Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson and will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm on Sunday 13 March.

