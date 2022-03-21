Princess Anne keeps the most unusual thing in her handbag - and it might shock royal fans Zara Tindall revealed her mother's secret to endless energy...

Despite being 71 years old, Princess Anne often strikes royal fans as being the most hardworking and energetic of royals thanks to her long and successful career as an Olympian to carrying out the most official engagements in 2021.

Known for her down-to-earth approach and unique outlook on life, the Princess Royal tends to go against the grain, particularly when it comes to meal times. Whether it's her infamous blackened banana breakfast or her iconic Fray Bentos and choc ice dinner parties, it's fair to say Anne's unconventional diet is rather fascinating - and the source of her seemingly endless supply of energy may surprise you.

What royal ladies carry in their handbags has long been a hot topic of conversation. While we may assume the likes of the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex and co carry items such as mints, lipstick or a hand mirror, Princess Anne reportedly carries a kiwi.

Yes, you read that right. Wherever she goes, the Princess Royal is never too far away from a quick source of sustenance.

Princess Anne reportedly keeps a kiwi fruit in her handbag

"She always has a kiwi fruit," her daughter Zara Tindall revealed. The answer is uncovered in the bestselling royal biography Queen Of Our Times, by the Daily Mail’s Robert Hardman.

Kiwi fruit is an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin K and dietary fibre, so is a great snack to provide an instant energy boost, as well as support heart health, digestive health, and immunity.

Kiwi's are also high in antioxidants. Research has concluded that daily consumption of high levels of antioxidants can prevent the appearance of certain cancers and limit the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Robert further revealed that Princess Anne is often one to skip lunch, instead opting to snack on a kiwi fruit, usually pulled from her bag.

The royal's daughter Zara revealed Princess Anne's snacking habit

The Princess Royal also loves to dine on kippers when she's feeling peckish - a quintessentially British meal consisting of smoked herring.

The royal's fondness for the nutrient-rich delicacy was revealed by a complimentary letter she previously sent to Fortune Kippers, a 140-year-old company based in Whitby, Yorkshire.

