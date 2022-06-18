James Martin's roasted tomato chicken traybake recipe - the perfect summer dish

James Martin often dazzles us with his sumptuous recipes, and his roasted tomato chicken traybake is the perfect fix for this summer.

The celebrity chef - who has teamed up with a household favourite, Italian tinned tomatoes Cirio - has created a range of recipes to "bring the heart of Italy to British tables" - and this traybake is truly delicious!

Speaking about his recipe, James said: "I have really enjoyed creating these delicious but easy-to-make recipes and wanted to work with Cirio because of their superior taste and proven commitment to sustainable farming from field to fork.

"As a chef from a farming family, I know how important it is to respect the land, your people and the environment. Something as simple as using carbon neutral tomatoes can really make a difference."

The Saturday Morning presenter has developed three other recipes using Cirio's carbon-neutral chopped tomatoes including meatballs with a tomato sauce, blooming onion and a tomato, sausage and bean casserole with rosemary and chopped parsley.

James has not only created the recipes; he has produced several short watchable videos for social media and will appear in TV advertisements on ITV throughout June.

The authentically Italian tomatoes have taken sustainability to a whole new level meaning they are as good for the planet as the plate. The company can now claim ZERO impact on Climate Change thanks to the neutralisation of any CO2 emission residuals.

Recipe for James' roasted tomato chicken traybake - serves 6

Ingredients

600g chicken fillets

300g baby potatoes cut in half

2 red onions peeled and cut into 1/6ths

4 baby aubergines cut in half

3 mixed peppers sliced

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 x 400g Cirio tinned tomatoes

Few sprigs of rosemary

50 ml olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

To serve a few sprigs of basil

Method

1. Pre-heat the oven to 220c

2. Using a large roasting tray pop the tomatoes with the aubergines, red onions, peppers, potatoes, garlic, rosemary and chicken, mix up then drizzle in oil.

3. Drizzle in oil and roast for 40 to 45 minutes until charred.

4. Spoon onto a platter scatter with basil and serve.

