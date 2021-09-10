James Martin supported by girlfriend Louise Davies during rare glamourous night out The couple have been in a relationship for 11 years

James Martin looked proud as punch as he took his long-term partner Louise Davies to this year's Fortnum & Mason 2021 Food and Drink Awards on Thursday.

It was a big night for the 49-year-old star as he was awarded the Personality of the Year award thanks to his amazing work as chef and host of ITV's Saturday Morning show.

The annual awards, now in their ninth year and the most prestigious in the UK, champion excellence in food and drink writing, publishing, broadcasting and photography.

The awards were presented by Claudia Winkleman and Angela Hartnett at a spectacular party at The Royal Exchange.

Both James and Louise mingled with the likes of Matt Tebbutt, Andi Oliver, Tom Parker-Bowles, Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt and Asma Khan.

James with his beautiful girlfriend Louise Davies on Thursday night

It was a welcome surprise to see the celebrity chef bring his girlfriend. The couple tend to keep their 11-year romance completely out of the spotlight – however, in a previous interview, James did admit they have no intention of tying the knot.

"No, it doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really," James told the Sunday People in 2019. "I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."

The pair were joined by James' PA at the Fortnum & Mason Awards (credit Dave Benett)

The chef further explained that he prefers to spend his hard-earned cash on his hobbies and interests, namely his car collection which includes a Chevrolet Courvette, a Lotus 340R, a 1948 Maserati and two retired Formula One motors.

"My mates come round to my house and they look into my garage and I go, 'These are my babies, these are my things,' but you know, it's each to their own, isn't it?'" he said.

The chef was awarded the Personality of the Year award

James also revealed that he and Louise are not planning to start a family, with the TV star instead preferring to focus on his work. He met TV producer Louise when he participated in Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 2010. While James didn't win big on the competition, he did catch the eye of the TV producer and the pair have been dating since 2011.

