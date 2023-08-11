The One Show's Matt Baker stuns as he shares ultra-rare clip of his wife

Matt Baker is currently appearing on our screens as he travels around the United States for Travels in the Country, but back at home, he had a very sweet clip to share of his home life with wife Nicola.

The duo own a farm in County Durham alongside their two children and on Friday, Matt revealed that the family were hard at work. In the short video, a tractor could be seen ploughing some nearby fields while Nicola hand fed several donkeys that had arrived on the scene while watching those working in the fields.

WATCH: Matt Baker's wife Nicola stars in video from family farm

Nicola shared a longer version of the video, which can you view above, where she was surrounded by the farm animals, including some close-up shots of the herd, which showed off their stunning grey coats in full detail.

"I love this time of year when the hay is cut and baled… and so do the donkeys! Good excuse for a donkey cuddle too!" she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to respond, including her doting husband. "Hay," he simply quipped alongside a heart emoji.

© Stuart C. Wilson Matt and Nicola married in 2004

A second follower penned: "Ahh, just love donkeys - such affectionate animals. Such a pity I cannot have them where I am - I live in a flat! But genuinely, what a beautiful sight to see on a summer's day. I was interested to see them all walking in a line through an already trodden path..."

A third added: "That view is stunning. Everything about it. When are we going to get another series with all of you in it. Best programme in TV," while a fourth joked: "Oh I can just smell that! Love the donkeys, I've always wanted to own a few..... closest I've got is owning Newfoundland dogs."

© Tim P. Whitby The couple own a farm in Durham

Matt and Nicola have shared insights into life on the farm with their popular show Farm in the Dales, and the father-of-two has previously shared whether he hopes his children might one day inherit the farm from him.

Appearing on Lorraine, he explained: "As parents, all we try and do is give our children opportunities and say, 'Look, it's there if you want it,' and they've implemented those changes, they've been a big part of choosing the sheep. We've brought all the new sheep on and for them to choose that bloodline right at the start, for them to have that connection when they get older, they'll be like, 'We started this,' which is so cool for a 12 and a 14-year-old."

© Getty Matt loves life in the country

Matt also revealed that his children are having the same experiences as he had growing up on a farm and are learning the same life lessons.

DISCOVER: Matt Baker's traumatic accident he took months to recover from

READ: Matt Baker's incredible tribute after heartbreaking death revealed

He explained: "There's a little sub-heading on my book which is: 'How the Countryside Made Me,' and that is so important to me because what I've done is I've gone round the farm and I've been talking about various things that have been happening throughout the year and I've been linking those to anecdotes from my career and how all that responsibility and dedication growing up, that working ethic, how that's kind of implemented itself in everything that I've gone on to do.

"It's fascinating, going back to my children, watching them experience the things I experienced when I was their age, and I never realised it but it became very obvious to me, those foundations that I've got at that age and how they've helped me with the rest of my life."