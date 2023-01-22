Harry Kane celebrates ‘new chapter’ with wife Kate with unreal towering cake The footballer had lots to celebrate with his family

Harry Kane has marked a heartwarming milestone with his wife Kate Kane, who celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday night.

The England captain took to Instagram to dedicate a post to his childhood sweetheart, sharing a series of snaps alongside his wife as they partied with friends. "Happy 30th birthday to my beautiful wife @katekanex Love you xxx," wrote the footballer.

The Tottenham striker looked dapper in a navy collared shirt and suit trousers, while Kate glowed in a breathtaking Mach & Mach gown featuring daring side splits and delicate diamanté detailing.

Marking her milestone birthday, the mother-of-three penned on her own Instagram: “Chapter 30, let’s go!" She later shared a photograph of her jaw-dropping birthday cake hand-crafted by It’s Not Just Cake - and fans were left speechless by the unique bake.

Kate looked incredible in a sleek black dress

Kate’s mind-blowing birthday cake was square in design, featuring several layers of delicious sponge cake coated in dusky pink buttercream. The marvellous bake was topped with peachy piped icing, gold leaf and mirrored lettering that read: "Kate turns 30".

The Kane family are clearly big on cakes when it comes to celebrations. Last year, doting parents Harry and Kate treated their daughter Vivienne Jane to a towering cake to mark her fourth birthday.

The incredible treat featured multiple tiers laden with colourful flowers, buttercream crafted into bricks, neon cookies and adorned with iced appliqués of Disney's Encanto characters.

Harry and Kate shared a sweet moment together

Harry met Kate when they were both pupils at Chingford Foundation School, the same school which David Beckham attended as a child. In 2017, Harry revealed how lucky he was to have found his childhood sweetheart.

"If I was single now and meeting people, you'd never know if they were with you for the right reasons," he told the Evening Standard.

The Tottenham striker proposed to his wife back in July 2017 at the age of just 23 when the couple were away on holiday together in Barbados.

