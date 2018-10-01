Cheryl makes rare public appearance as she turns heads on catwalk at PFW – video The singer looked incredible as she walked down the runway for L'Oreal

All eyes were on Cheryl on Sunday as the singer stepped out onto the catwalk during Paris Fashion Week to walk in L'Oreal Paris' star-studded show. The 35-year-old former X Factor judge turned heads in a metallic on-shouldered mini dress teamed with thigh-high boots, and wore her brunette hair styled in loose waves. A statement smoky eye and defined brow completed her makeup look. Cheryl was joined by a host of famous faces including actresses Eva Longoria and Elle Fanning, and supermodel Winnie Harlow for L'Oreal's very first beauty and fashion runway show, held on the river Seine in the French capital.

Cheryl walked on the catwalk at L'Oreal's star-studded fashion show

It's an exciting time for Cheryl, who is set to release her comeback single later in the year, as well as starring in a new movie adaption of Jacqueline Wilson's novel Four Kids and It. Cheryl is also returning to our screens as a judge on new BBC talent show The Greatest Dancer, which is due to air in 2019. Cheryl will be joined by Glee's Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse. The trio will make up the Dance Captains who will be on the search to find the nation's next best dancer.

Cheryl made a rare public appearance on Sunday

Cheryl made the announcement on Instagram in August, posting a video and saying: "Hi, I've got some exciting news. I am going to be joining the new show called The Greatest Dancer for BBC1. I am going to be joining Oti and Matthew as a dance captain and Alesha and Jordan will be hosting. Stay tuned for more news to my Instagram."

Cheryl turned heads in a metallic mini dress

The mum-of-one, who has scored nine No.1 singles in her career, also said: "I'm so excited to be part of The Greatest Dancer! I'm looking for acts with real passion, who are going to push boundaries and give it their all, no matter what challenges are thrown at them. From my own dance background, I know the dedication and commitment dancing takes, I can't wait to get started."

