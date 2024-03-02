Nicola Peltz is a vision in red mini dress to support mother-in-law Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz-Beckham looked like she belonged on the runway in a red mini dress as she supported her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show on Friday.

Joining the rest of the Beckham clan, Nicola, 29, looked as gorgeous as ever in the bright red draped dress, teamed with a pair of sheer patterned tights, pink platform heels, and a black clutch bag.

© Getty Nicola and Brooklyn looked as loved-up as ever

The Lola star wore her hair in loose waves, accessorising simply with a pair of silver diamond earrings. As for her makeup, the model looked flawless with a touch of rosy blush, a flutter of black mascara, and a matte lip with a hint of shine.

Nicola was all smiles as she posed with her husband Brooklyn, 24, who wore a pair of black slouchy trousers, a grey vest, a black collared jacket, and a gold chain necklace.

© Backgrid David Beckham looks dapper as he, daughter Harper, and son Cruzhead to Victoria's Show during PFW

David Beckham accompanied the couple to show his support for his wife, along with Brooklyn's siblings Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, who looked so stylish in a SKIMS Soft Lounge black maxi dress and chunky trainers.

Romeo was the only Beckham child to not attend the Paris Fashion Week show, which came days after the footballer announced his split from ex-girlfriend Mia Regan after five years together.

© Getty Harper, 12, sat between Brooklyn and Nicola for a photo

Mia didn't let the separation stop her from attending the show though, and the model looked gorgeous in a grey mini dress and a brown leather jacket draped across her shoulders.

David's mother Sandra was also present, wearing a black two-piece suit while carrying a snake print handbag.

Following the show, Victoria shared photos of her family with the caption: "Always there to support me. I love you all so much!! Kisses.m @DavidBeckham #HarperSeven @CruzBeckham @RomeoBeckham @NicolaPeltz… I miss you @RomeoBeckham."

© Getty Brooklyn, Cruz, Harper and David all posed in front of a Victoria Beckham sign

Victoria was on crutches for the show, after revealing last month that she'd suffered a foot injury while at the gym.

Sharing a photo of her foot covered in a bag of ice, the fashion designer penned: "Happy Valentine's Day to me... fell over in the gym!!!"

Victoria's husband David Beckham later joked that his wife was having a "clean break" from the gym in a post to his Instagram stories. "Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break... [sad face]," he wrote.