This royal's diamonds are going on display at the V&A - find out who! What a gem!

It has been an incredible year for the Victoria & Albert Museum so far. The Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition has taken the fashion world by storm - so much so that dates have been further extended due to popular demand. And now we have the best news - some very special jewels are arriving at the V&A and they have a royal edge! As part of the all-new Jewellery exhibition - which opens on 11 April - Queen Victoria's Sapphire and Diamond Coronet will be on display and it is a beautiful piece designed by Prince Albert, and made by Joseph Kitching in London way back in 1840. Have you ever seen anything so sparkly? The stunning piece was purchased by William & Judith, and Douglas and James Bollinger as a gift to the Nation and the Commonwealth and holds so much history.

Queen Victoria's Sapphire and Diamond Coronet

Other breathtaking items include jewelled pendants given by Elizabeth I to her courtiers, diamonds worn by Catherine the Great of Russia, jewellery by the art-nouveau designer, Réné Lalique, diamond tiaras by Cartier, and contemporary works by Wendy Ramshaw, Peter Chang and Marjorie Schick.

Queen Victoria wearing the coronet in 1842

If taking a trip down memory lane is your thing you really need to check out the Dior exhibit as soon as possible as there's a party frock on display we think may interest you - the Christian Dior dress that Princess Margaret wore for her 21st birthday celebrations.

The stunning design, made famous by photographer Cecil Beaton's official birthday portrait of Margaret in 1951, is on loan from the Museum of London following conservation work and trust us, it isn't to be missed. With layers of tulle and a built-in basque, it's a true ballgown. Designer Christian Dior had a deep fascination with British culture. He loved the grandeur of monuments and gardens of Britain, as well as British-designed ocean liners, including the Queen Mary. He also had a penchant for Savile Row suits, and his first UK fashion show took place at London's Savoy Hotel.

