Zendaya’s Oscars jewelry price tag will make your jaw drop - and so will her incredible dress

We knew Zendaya was going to nail it when she hit the Oscars red carpet Sunday night, and yet, she still blew us away.

The Malcolm & Marie star wowed when she hit the red carpet in a stunning strapless neon yellow Valentino gown complete with a bandeau-style top and a striking midriff cutout. It deserved a round of applause even from those of us watching from home.

The look didn’t stop there. Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, took the dress to another level with matching yellow Jimmy Choo stilettos, a yellow face mask, and a stunning array of Bulgari diamond necklaces, including a dazzling drop necklace that had a yellow diamond in the middle.

And it was breathtaking for good reason. According to People, Zendaya had on over $6 million worth of jewels.

"The Bulgari jewelry takes the look to a whole place that we weren't expecting," the style architect told the magazine. "The jewelry is the star of the look. It feels cool, modern, young, and really quite beautiful."

Fans lost their minds when Law shared the first glimpse of Zendaya walking into the Oscars on Instagram. “Gagggggging”, one wrote. “What’s it like to never miss”, another chimed in. “The sun herself”, an additional fan added.

Law went on to share a video of the Euphoria star striking fierce pose after pose on the carpet as the wind blew her long locks and delicate dress as if she were standing in front of a fan with the famous Beyoncé effect.

It was an iconic moment.

“It's a really glamorous, boho-chic look," Law also told People about the ensemble. "She's a fashion girl and after so many looks together, we have this unquestionable trust. We like to have fun with fashion and create looks that people will talk about."

This will be a style statement no one will soon forget.

