Zendaya is a glowing goddess in slinky luminous lime gown with deep plunge

Zendaya has made wearing stunning gowns her M.O. as she promotes her new movie Challengers and Tuesday night was no exception.

The Dune actress, 27, looked sensational when she arrived at the Los Angeles premiere after-party at Funke wearing an unexpected lime green halterneck dress with a plunging neckline that came down to her navel, courtesy of Celia Kritharioti Couture.

© Getty Zendaya attended the Los Angeles premiere of Challengers after party

The Euphoria star's backless gown featured a floor-grazing skirt with a high thigh-split and had ruching around the waistline which drew attention to an unexpected, yet apt, detail – a real tennis ball that was attached to the centre of the skirt.

© Getty Zendaya's dress had a tennis ball stuck to the front - did you spot it?

Zendaya allowed the dress to do the talking by keeping her hair, makeup, and accessories pared back. Her hair was worn natural and tied up in a high bun.

© Getty Zendaya styled her lime dress with her go-to white heels

Her makeup was fairly natural with glowing skin, fluttery lashes, and bushy brows. Her jewellery was kept to a minimum with diamond earrings and a ring on her perfectly manicured hand. She wore a pair of white stilettos to round off the look.

The star appeared on the red carpet earlier in the day wearing a contrasting look. While her makeup and hair were kept the same, she wore an enormous princess-style ballgown with a corset top and full skirt.

© Getty Zendaya's tourdrobe has been tennis-coded

The boned lacy bodice had suspenders that sat over her pink and black tulle skirt for a modern edge. She looked lit from within with her highlighted cheeky bones and girly pink glossy lips.

© Getty Zendaya was seen on the red carpet hours before in a tulle ballgown

The Spider-Man actress also debuted two gorgeous white mini dresses on the Challengers promo tour. She attended the Che Tempo Che Fa TV show at Nove Studios in Milan where she wore a crisp white dress made from toweling material with a pair of white stilettos.

© Getty Zendaya's skirt went on for days

Her hair was taken out of a high bun and styled in an old Hollywood bob with soft flicky ends. Zendaya looked like the picture-perfect tennis star alongside her co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist for the Milan photocall.

© Getty Zendaya wore an unexpected towel dress

She wore a white tennis dress with a sharp collar and an A-line mini skirt, once again pulling those white stilettos from her suitcase.

© Getty The A-lister styled her archive mini with white heels

We couldn't get enough of her sharp bangs at the Challengers photocall at Claridges Hotel in London. Her honey-blonde locks were styled in a sporty ponytail with a full fringe brushing her forehead. She rocked a pastel striped waistcoat and mini-skirt ensemble to show off her new look.

© Getty Zendaya's skirt had a feathered attachment

A star that can rock a fitted mini skirt through to a slouchy oversized sweater is always one to watch in the style stakes. Zendaya channeled Princess Diana when she stepped out in a 90s-esque Brunello Cucinelli look.

© Getty Zendaya looked divine in white in Monte Carlo

She was so Monte Carlo-coded in a straight-cut white maxi skirt with a thigh-split with a cream cable knit sweater.