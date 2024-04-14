Zendaya's thigh-split skirt and slouchy knitwear is SO Princess Diana coded - did you notice?

If you didn't have Luca Guadagnino's intoxicating 'Challengers' movie on your radar yet, you're bound to after you see Zendaya's tennis-themed look from the film's Monte Carlo photocall on Saturday.

The American actress, 27, aced yet another Centre Court-worthy look as part of her tour-drobe, styled by her beloved partner-in-twine, stylist Law Roach.

Oozing effortless glamour, Zendaya slipped into a Wimbledon white Brunello Cucinelli look from the Fall 2024 collection.

© Getty Zendaya looked divine in white in Monte Carlo

Complete with an A-line crepe maxi skirt topped with a slouchy, cable knit sweater, the actress embodied a 'quiet luxury' aesthetic as she paired the ultra-chic ensemble with Christian Louboutin heels.

© Getty Zendaya oozed quiet luxury

The Dune: Part Two star, who recently debuted a spring fresh, buttery blonde hairstyle, appeared to take style notes from one of royalty's most iconic women - the late Princess Diana.

The former Princess of Wales loved wearing oversized, relaxed jumpers (particularly when paired with biker shorts). Yet one of her most elegant style combinations was a slouchy sweater worn with a full-length skirt.

© Getty The oversized sweater and skirt combination was a favourite of the late Princess Diana

The jumper and A-line skirt ensemble became a hallmark of the late Princess Diana's off-duty style.

She repeated the sartorial combination on several occasions, from long-haul flights to school runs with Prince Harry and Prince William, epitomising relaxed glamour.

© Getty Diana, the late Princess Of Wales, wearing a pleated skirt with an oversized sweater

Continuing with her winning sartorial streak on Sunday, Zendaya rocked a sporty white mini dress for the photocall in Milan.

The fit was courtesy of Polo Ralph Lauren's Spring/Summer collection of 1992, in keeping with Law's efforts to combine vintage fashion elements with high-end luxury as part of Zendaya's press tour portfolio.

Zendaya's creamy blonde hair was styled into a bouncy 'old money' bob, framing her delicate features and blooming out into voluminous, bouncy curls.

© Getty Zendaya wears vintage Polo Ralph Lauren to the Milan photocall of "Challengers" on April 14, 2024 in Milan, Italy

"The intentionality and attention to detail of your styling is everything," a fan commented on Law's Instagram. "Storytelling through fashion 101."

"What I love most about how you style people is the attention to detail and your knowledge of fashion history," added another fan.

In an interview with BBC’s The One Show Zendaya revealed that she has been practising “method dressing” and she’s been doing it for years.

"My stylist Law and I, we've been working together since we were 14 and we kind of did kind of by accident back on Greatest Showman… like ‘method dressing’ and kind of being inspired by the film."

Zendaya also explained that, "Fashion has always been something that I've kind of used as an outlet or as a tool. I think ultimately, I am a more shy person. So it allows for me to kind of create this persona, this character that I get to live in for the day."