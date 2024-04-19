Zendaya switches it up in uber leg-lengthening mini dress with unexpected accessory

Zendaya switched up her Challengers tour-drobe in a major way on Thursday and we can't get enough.

The Dune actress, 27, was seen arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live in an unexpected grey checked blazer dress. The garment had statement black buttons in a double-breasted formation to cinch in her silhouette.

© Getty Zendaya was seen arriving for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The leg-lengthening piece was styled with a crisp white shirt and patterned black tie for a masculine feel, amplified by her clashing polka dot pocket square.

© Getty Zendaya wowed in a masculine blazer dress

Adding a feminine touch to the look was her white stilettos which she has worn nearly every day as she travels around the world promoting her new tennis-themed movie.

© Getty Fans wouldn't have expected this look

Zendaya's makeup also added glamour to the look. She wore a warm brown smokey eye which was blended upwards from the lashline for a subtle cat-eye effect. The actress also donned a brown-toned nude lipliner with a soft rosy pink lipstick blended over the top.

© Getty Zendaya's look was a departure from her evening gowns

We also love how often the Euphoria actress switches up her hairstyle. On this occasion, her locks were pulled back off her face with her honey blonde tresses cascading down her back in a swishy ponytail.

Adding the finishing touches were her diamond double hoop earrings and trendy square French manicure. The look marks a major departure from her most recent Challengers promo fits.

© Getty Zendaya's skirt went on for days

The Spider-Man star was last seen on Tuesday wearing an uber-feminine ball gown to the Los Angeles premiere of Challengers at Westwood Village Theater. The garment featured a lacy corset top with a full pink and black skirt.

© Getty Zendaya wore custom Vera Wang to the LA premier

Her hair was tied in a high bun to add to the fairytale feel. Later that evening, Zendaya stepped out for the after-party wearing one of many tennis-coded looks.

She wowed in a neon lime green slinky dress with a halterneck that was slashed to the navel and a full-length thigh-split skirt. The backless number from Celia Kritharioti Couture even had a tennis ball attached at the waistline.

© Getty Zendaya kept her whispy hair but changed into a tennis ball dress

Zendaya has taken method dressing to the next level throughout the Challengers tour. Jonathan Anderson, the creative director of Loewe, designed the costumes for the movie and now the actress is sprinkling a little bit of tennis-core into every look.

© Getty Zendaya wore vintage Polo Ralph Lauren tennis whites

"We were so lucky to work with Jonathan Anderson on this film," Zendaya said. "He is, our costume designer which is brilliant and so there's already so much [inspiration] there... so might as well have fun and, and enjoy it."

© Getty Zendaya wore an insane pair of tennis-ball heels by Loewe

She has wowed in a handful of looks that take clear inspiration from Wimbledon whites but this evening gown look tops them all. The actress stepped onto the red carpet for the Australian premiere of Challengers wearing this floor-length thigh-split pale green sparkly dress with a deep plunging neckline.

© Getty Zendaya rocked the ultimate tennis-core dress to the Australian premiere

The star of the show was the figure playing tennis which was printed onto the front of the dress, closely followed by her dazzling glittered green heels and eyeshadow look.