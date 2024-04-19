Zendaya switches it up in uber leg-lengthening mini dress with unexpected accessory

Zendaya switched up her Challengers tour-drobe in a major way on Thursday and we can't get enough.
The Dune actress, 27, was seen arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live in an unexpected grey checked blazer dress. The garment had statement black buttons in a double-breasted formation to cinch in her silhouette.
The leg-lengthening piece was styled with a crisp white shirt and patterned black tie for a masculine feel, amplified by her clashing polka dot pocket square.
Adding a feminine touch to the look was her white stilettos which she has worn nearly every day as she travels around the world promoting her new tennis-themed movie.
Zendaya's makeup also added glamour to the look. She wore a warm brown smokey eye which was blended upwards from the lashline for a subtle cat-eye effect. The actress also donned a brown-toned nude lipliner with a soft rosy pink lipstick blended over the top.
We also love how often the Euphoria actress switches up her hairstyle. On this occasion, her locks were pulled back off her face with her honey blonde tresses cascading down her back in a swishy ponytail.
Adding the finishing touches were her diamond double hoop earrings and trendy square French manicure. The look marks a major departure from her most recent Challengers promo fits.
The Spider-Man star was last seen on Tuesday wearing an uber-feminine ball gown to the Los Angeles premiere of Challengers at Westwood Village Theater. The garment featured a lacy corset top with a full pink and black skirt.
Her hair was tied in a high bun to add to the fairytale feel. Later that evening, Zendaya stepped out for the after-party wearing one of many tennis-coded looks.
She wowed in a neon lime green slinky dress with a halterneck that was slashed to the navel and a full-length thigh-split skirt. The backless number from Celia Kritharioti Couture even had a tennis ball attached at the waistline.
Zendaya has taken method dressing to the next level throughout the Challengers tour. Jonathan Anderson, the creative director of Loewe, designed the costumes for the movie and now the actress is sprinkling a little bit of tennis-core into every look.
"We were so lucky to work with Jonathan Anderson on this film," Zendaya said. "He is, our costume designer which is brilliant and so there's already so much [inspiration] there... so might as well have fun and, and enjoy it."
She has wowed in a handful of looks that take clear inspiration from Wimbledon whites but this evening gown look tops them all. The actress stepped onto the red carpet for the Australian premiere of Challengers wearing this floor-length thigh-split pale green sparkly dress with a deep plunging neckline.
The star of the show was the figure playing tennis which was printed onto the front of the dress, closely followed by her dazzling glittered green heels and eyeshadow look.