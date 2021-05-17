30 best Memorial Day sales: all the top deals and secret discount codes you don't want to miss

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Memorial Day is the unofficial countdown to summer and we are READY! That's why we're planning on taking full advantage of the Memorial Day sales to spruce up our wardrobes, refresh our homes and get a jump on summer beauty buys.

In order to help you make the most of the Memorial Day sales, we've put together this handy list of all the best deals and discount codes from our favorite online stores, from Nordstrom to Sephora, so you can start to shop now.

When is Memorial Day 2021?

Memorial Day, originally created to honor veterans who've lost their lives while serving in the military, is a federal holiday observed annually on the last day of May. In 2021 Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 31 and in 2022 it will fall on May 30.

The holiday weekend, which takes place during graduation season, has become known as the kickoff of all things summer with BBQs, outdoor activities and of course, the Memorial Day sales.

What stores have Memorial Day sales?

Which stores don't have Memorial Day Sales? With many spring sales already underway, retailers cut prices even more for the day, one of the biggest sale days of the year. In addition to an A to Z of fashion brand sales from Anthropologie to Zappos, some of our favorites to shop are:

Macy's

Nordstrom

Sephora

H&M

Fenty Beauty

Bed Bath & Beyond

and more.

Now that you've got the basics, get ready to shop!

Shop the best Memorial Day sales

MACY'S

Shop men's and women's fashion, shoes, everything you need for kids and baby, and homeware - and on selected items get 25% off with the discount code: SUMMER.

NORDSTROM

Shop great Memorial Day deals at up to 70% off on women's, men's and kids' fashion, plus fabulous home buys and designer deals.

SHOP NORDSTROM SALE

AMAZON

Shop Amazon's Spring into Summer sale for everything you'll need for the warmer season at up to 50% off.

SEPHORA

Check out Sephora's sale for all of your beauty needs and get free shipping with the code: FREESHIP

H&M

Had your eye on something from H&M? Browse the sale on womenswear as well as menswear, baby and kids fashion and home.

SHOP H&M SALE

SKINSTORE

Skinstore is all about Summer Prep and Styling - they're helping you get your summer glow with 20% off when you use code GLOW at the cart. You'll also receive a Caudalie Premier Cru The Eye Cream worth $33 when you spend $130 or more.

EVERLANE

The Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie favorite has cool, classic not-so-basic basics for up to 50% off.

FENTY BEAUTY

Get glam for summer with irresistible beauty buys, like Mattemoiselle Matte Plush Lipstick starting for just $7. What Would Rihanna Do?

SHOP FENTY BEAUTY NOW

NORDSTROM RACK

Save even more on Nordstrom Rack's already discounted fashion and beauty items? Yes, please!

COACH

Memorial Day discounts on handbags, fashion and accessories with prices starting at just $50 - PLUS get 30% off Coach x Sephora beauty with the code: SAVE30.

ASOS

Spend $100+ and get 25% off plus free shipping with the code: ADD2BAG.

BED BATH AND BEYOND

Save up to 25% off all things for your home in the Bed Bath and Beyond Kick Off Summer Sale.

NIKE

Elevate your sports style - save up to 40% on great looks and shoes from the iconic brand.

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Get an extra 25% off sale items, discount in cart.

LEVI'S

If you want to try some GEN-Z denim looks or just add more skinny jeans to your closet, Levi's has you covered with 30% off if you spend $100+ with the code: FOREVER.

LOFT

Enjoy an extra 40% off with the code CUTE on selected items in the run up to Memorial Day.

OLD NAVY

Get up to 50% off storewide at Old Navy.

OVERSTOCK.COM

Overstock BIGGEST sale of the season May 14-27 with big savings on thousands of items across every category - plus free shipping! If you're looking to upgrade your home decor check out Patio Furniture starting at $99, Rugs starting at $49, Home Decor starting at $24 and Living Room Chairs as low as $99.

SHOP OVERSTOCK SALE

KATE SPADE

Add a pop of fun to your spring/summer wardrobe with handbags from $41 and other accessories starting at just $20.

MARC JACOBS BEAUTY

Get luxury beauty at drugstore prices - like the $32 Le Marc liquid lip crayon reduced from $32 to $10.40.

MARSHALL'S

Get set for the beach or pool with sunglasses from $9.99, plus swimwear and beach buys from $5. There's free shipping on all orders of $89+ with the code: SHIP89.

NASTY GAL

Are you ready for 50% off EVERYTHING? Be sure to check out the fashion at Nasty Gal.

WAYFAIR

Give your home and yard an upgrade with buys from the big Wayfair sale with fabulous deals on lighting, furniture and outdoor buys.

SHOP WAYFAIR SALE

ZAPPOS

Zappos has every shoe style you can imagine on sale including great deals on sneakers from Adidas, Asics, Nike and New Balance.

GAP

Score 40% off regular priced items with the code: FRIENDS, and 30% off markdowns with the code: COOL.

SAKS

Saks is offering big Memorial Day savings across every category, but we admit we're mostly checking out those designer deals! Plus, sign up before May 31 for a chance to win a $1,500 Saks gift card.

WALMART

No matter what you need, we're sure you'll find it in the Walmart sale from the bestselling ASUS Chromebook for $239 to the Premier Pet wireless fence for your dog for $100 off.

ATHLETA

Trendy activewear at up to 60% off in the Memorial Day savings: sports bras and leggings, swimwear, must-have workout accessories and more.

BANANA REPUBLIC

Chic pieces for your wardrobe at up to 70% off with prices as low as $9.99.

eBAY

Get your backyard set for summer with great discount buys on eBay, plus check out the sale on refurbished items at up to 50% off.

