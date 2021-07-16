10 swimsuits with tummy control: Flattering body sculpting looks for a sizzling summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We're firm believers that every body is a beach body - and feeling confident and comfortable whether seaside, poolside or just sunning in the garden, is a primary goal. Enter cute, stylish and sexy tummy control swimwear that have extra support and help make you feel like your best self.

There's a whole range of fabulous swimwear that have a shapewear effect from popular retailers including Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, H&M, ASOS and Amazon. So if you’re ready to take the plunge, take a look at where you can buy the best tummy control swimsuits of summer 2021.

Tummy control swimsuits at Marks & Spencer

M&S COLLECTION Mesh Insert Swimsuit, was £29.50 now £17.50, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer has a full line of tummy control swimsuits and bikinis, including this trendy mesh panel look.

Tummy control swimsuits at ASOS

Figleaves tummy control swimsuit in yellow floral, was £45 now £22, ASOS

A sweet and sexy look from the tummy control selection on ASOS - it also comes in plus size.

Tummy control swimsuits at H&M

Flounced shaping swimsuit £29.99, H&M

Shaping swimsuit, was £29.99 now £15, H&M

Looks from H&M’s popular range of shaping swimsuits.

Tummy control swimsuits at Simply Be

MAGISCULPT Convertible Shaping Swimsuit, £48, Amazon

If you’re looking for something glam and love a simple black one-piece, check out the 'LBD' of swimsuits - the Magisculpt Convertible Shaping Swimsuit, which can be worn in six different ways.

Tummy control swimsuits at John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners Arizona Floral Print Twist Bandeau Control Swimsuit, £39, John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners Control Twist Front Swimsuit, £55, John Lewis

John Lewis swimwear includes a host of ‘control’ one-piece looks that have very flattering designs, from sleek and chic to retro.

Tummy control swimsuits at Boden

Talamanca Swimsuit - Palm Leaf, Lush Bloom, was £65 now £45.50, Boden

Looks by Kate MIddleton favourite Boden are always colourful and stylish - and that goes for their swimwear too, like this look with extra support at the bust and body-sculpting lining.

Tummy control swimsuits at Cupshe

Moss Green Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit, £14, Cupshe

A Cupshe bestseller that is also sold on Amazon where it has earned more than 7,000 five star reviews. And you HAVE to see the back of it - it's so chic!

Tummy control swimsuits at Amazon

Speedo Women's Watergem Body Shaping Swimsuit, from £29.99, Amazon

Amazon is another great place to find sculpting swimsuits from both unknown and top swimwear brands, like this sporty look from Speedo.

