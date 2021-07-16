﻿
best tummy control swimsuits 2

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

10 swimsuits with tummy control: Flattering body sculpting looks for a sizzling summer

Looks like a swimsuit, acts like shapewear

Karen Silas

We're firm believers that every body is a beach body - and feeling confident and comfortable whether seaside, poolside or just sunning in the garden, is a primary goal. Enter cute, stylish and sexy tummy control swimwear that have extra support and help make you feel like your best self.

RELATED: 8 best tankini sets for the UK heatwave

There's a whole range of fabulous swimwear that have a shapewear effect from popular retailers including Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, H&M, ASOS and Amazon. So if you’re ready to take the plunge, take a look at where you can buy the best tummy control swimsuits of summer 2021.

 

Tummy control swimsuits at Marks & Spencer

tummy control swimsuits mesh panel m and s

M&S COLLECTION Mesh Insert Swimsuit, was £29.50 now £17.50, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

 Marks & Spencer has a full line of tummy control swimsuits and bikinis, including this trendy mesh panel look.

 

RELATED: 11 best cut out swimsuits for a sexy summer staycation

 

Tummy control swimsuits at ASOS

tummy control swimsuits at asos yellow floral-z

Figleaves tummy control swimsuit in yellow floral, was £45 now £22, ASOS

SHOP NOW

A sweet and sexy look from the tummy control selection on ASOS - it also comes in plus size.

 

Tummy control swimsuits at H&M

tummy control swimsuits at h and m dot

 Flounced shaping swimsuit £29.99, H&M

SHOP NOW

 

tummy control swimsuits at h and m plus

Shaping swimsuit, was £29.99 now £15, H&M

SHOP NOW

Looks from H&M’s popular range of shaping swimsuits.

 

Tummy control swimsuits at Simply Be

tummy control swimsuits magisculpt convertible swimsuit

MAGISCULPT Convertible Shaping Swimsuit, £48, Amazon

SHOP NOW

If you’re looking for something glam and love a simple black one-piece, check out the 'LBD' of swimsuits - the Magisculpt Convertible Shaping Swimsuit, which can be worn in six different ways.

 

RELATED: 10 of the most stylish swimsuits you'll see this summer

 

Tummy control swimsuits at John Lewis

john lewis control tummy swimwear floral

John Lewis & Partners Arizona Floral Print Twist Bandeau Control Swimsuit, £39, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

tummy control swimsuits at john lewis

John Lewis & Partners Control Twist Front Swimsuit, £55, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

John Lewis swimwear includes a host of ‘control’ one-piece looks that have very flattering designs, from sleek and chic to retro.

 

Tummy control swimsuits at Boden

tummy control swimsuits at boden floral pink

Talamanca Swimsuit - Palm Leaf, Lush Bloom, was £65 now £45.50, Boden

SHOP NOW

Looks by Kate MIddleton favourite Boden are always colourful and stylish - and that goes for their swimwear too, like this look with extra support at the bust and body-sculpting lining.

 

Tummy control swimsuits at Cupshe

tummy control swimsuits at cupshe

Moss Green Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit, £14, Cupshe

SHOP NOW

A Cupshe bestseller that is also sold on Amazon where it has earned more than 7,000 five star reviews. And you HAVE to see the back of it - it's so chic!

 

MORE: 11 of the best rash swimsuits to channel Adele this summer

 

Tummy control swimsuits at Amazon

tummy control swimsuits at amazon

Speedo Women's Watergem Body Shaping Swimsuit, from £29.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Amazon is another great place to find sculpting swimsuits from both unknown and top swimwear brands, like this sporty look from Speedo.

 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about swimwear

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.