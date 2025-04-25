9 tummy flattering tops I guarantee women will feel confident in this summer

I am loyal to my jeans, and I tend to opt for a plain tee with either an oversized blazer or a cropped Chanel-style jacket, but as we venture into summer, I am now on the hunt for a flattering top to wear with my trusty Levi's jeans.

As a size 14, I tend to leave the cool crop tops to the teenagers, but I still want to look stylish when I'm wearing denim but I can't just wear T-shirts constantly. I've made it a mission to find some lovely tops that won't draw attention to my stomach, but that's not to say I'll be suggesting smocks. There are plenty of options to try. Here are my favourites currently...

When searching for a top to wear with jeans that’s both stylish and tummy-flattering, the key is balancing comfort with smart design choices. My top tip would be to shop for tops that offer structure or draping - I'm a fan of the Chloe-style blouses that are everywhere on the high street right now.

And keep an eye on fabrics! Go for cotton blends, summer knits, or soft woven materials - these can help smooth and skim over the tummy area without clinging. Empire waists, peplum hems, and wrap-style tops are also flattering, as they define the waist and draw attention upward.

© Getty Images Karlie Kloss wears a white Chloe blouse during Paris Fashion Week

Some people might consider the length of the a top, you might want one that hits just below the hip or covers the waistband of your jeans - this tends to create a more elongated silhouette. You might also want to try high-rise jeans to wear with your top - they can also help by supporting the midsection.

Lastly, don’t underestimate the power of colour and pattern. Darker shades or subtle prints can minimise the tummy area, while bold details at the top (like statement sleeves or embellishments) draw the eye upward.

© Getty Images Waistcoats are a popular choice [L-R Sydney Sweeney, Trinny Woodall, Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio]

Ultimately, the goal is to feel confident - choose a style that works with your body, not against it.

How I chose the best tummy flattering tops

Flattering styles: Whether it's the waist-defining tops on the high street, or tops that elongate the torso on apple-shaped bodies.

The best tummy flattering tops for women in 2025

1. A Draped Top

Draping fabrics work wonders when it comes to tops to wear to streamline your body.

2. A Long Waistcoat

A long, fitted waistcoat with wide shoulder straps and a straight neckline is an instant flattering style.

3. Shoulder Pads

Fashionista Trinny Woodall frequently raves about shoulder pad tops on Instagram, mainly down to their ability to reshape the silhouette and add structure to clothing - she even wears them underneath sweaters.

4. Peplum Details

A peplum top is a wonderful option that will look gorgeous with trousers or jeans.

5. A Tie-Neck Blouse

A tie-neck blouse is a popular choice, and look great on vacation. Do the half tuck in your loose-fit jeans or opt for a flowy fit with more of a slim-fit jean.

New Look Blue Floral Mirror Embroidered Tie Neck Blouse © New Look £32.99 AT NEW LOOK

6. A Tie-Front Top

A delicate bow-tie fastening at the front makes for an elegant evening option.

7. A Bandeau Top

Don't be afraid of the strapless Bandeau top - look for details that will be flattering on the tummy such as a fit-and-flare design or ruching.

River Island Green Sleeveless Faux Leather Bandeau Top © River Island £34 AT RIVER ISLAND $63 AT RIVER ISLAND US

8. Ruffles

Ruffles are a great distraction from the tummy area. Opt for bright colours and go as extreme as much as you feel comfortable with.

9. Swing Fit

The swing silhouette is like trickery for the eyes and makes for a great choice.