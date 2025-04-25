Skip to main contentSkip to footer
9 tummy flattering tops for women this summer
9 tummy flattering tops for women this summer
best flattering tops for women© Getty Images

9 tummy flattering tops I guarantee women will feel confident in this summer

I've been on a mission to find the most flattering tops to wear with your jeans... 

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
I am loyal to my jeans, and I tend to opt for a plain tee with either an oversized blazer or a cropped Chanel-style jacket, but as we venture into summer, I am now on the hunt for a flattering top to wear with my trusty Levi's jeans. 

As a size 14, I tend to leave the cool crop tops to the teenagers, but I still want to look stylish when I'm wearing denim but I can't just wear T-shirts constantly. I've made it a mission to find some lovely tops that won't draw attention to my stomach, but that's not to say I'll be suggesting smocks. There are plenty of options to try. Here are my favourites currently... 

When searching for a top to wear with jeans that’s both stylish and tummy-flattering, the key is balancing comfort with smart design choices. My top tip would be to shop for tops that offer structure or draping - I'm a fan of the Chloe-style blouses that are everywhere on the high street right now. 

And keep an eye on fabrics! Go for cotton blends, summer knits, or soft woven materials - these can help smooth and skim over the tummy area without clinging. Empire waists, peplum hems, and wrap-style tops are also flattering, as they define the waist and draw attention upward.

Karlie Kloss wears a white Chloe blouse during Paris Fashion Week © Getty Images
Karlie Kloss wears a white Chloe blouse during Paris Fashion Week

Some people might consider the length of the a top, you might want one that hits just below the hip or covers the waistband of your jeans - this tends to create a more elongated silhouette. You might also want to try high-rise jeans to wear with your top - they can also help by supporting the midsection. 

Lastly, don’t underestimate the power of colour and pattern. Darker shades or subtle prints can minimise the tummy area, while bold details at the top (like statement sleeves or embellishments) draw the eye upward. 

[L-R Sydney Sweeney, Trinny Woodall, Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio]© Getty Images
Waistcoats are a popular choice [L-R Sydney Sweeney, Trinny Woodall, Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio]

Ultimately, the goal is to feel confident - choose a style that works with your body, not against it.

How I chose the best tummy flattering tops 

  • Flattering styles: Whether it's the waist-defining tops on the high street, or tops that elongate the torso on apple-shaped bodies. 
  • Price: I like to cater to all budgets with my edits, but the majority of these suggestions are purse-friendly. 
  • Inclusive sizing: I wanted this edit to be as inclusive as possible.

The best tummy flattering tops for women in 2025 

1. A Draped Top 

Draping fabrics work wonders when it comes to tops to wear to streamline your body. 

Reiss 'Tilly' Cotton Draped Top

Reiss 'Tilly' Cotton Draped Top© Reiss

2. A Long Waistcoat 

A long, fitted waistcoat with wide shoulder straps and a straight neckline is an instant flattering style. 

H&M Long Waistcoat

H&M long waistcoat© H&M

3. Shoulder Pads 

Fashionista Trinny Woodall frequently raves about shoulder pad tops on Instagram, mainly down to their ability to reshape the silhouette and add structure to clothing - she even wears them underneath sweaters. 

Amazon T-Shirt With Shoulder Pads

Amazon top with shoulder pads© Amazon

4. Peplum Details

A peplum top is a wonderful option that will look gorgeous with trousers or jeans. 

Mango Peplum Top

Mango peplum top© Mango

5. A Tie-Neck Blouse

A tie-neck blouse is a popular choice, and look great on vacation. Do the half tuck in your loose-fit jeans or opt for a flowy fit with more of a slim-fit jean. 

New Look Blue Floral Mirror Embroidered Tie Neck Blouse

New Look tummy flattering top© New Look

6. A Tie-Front Top 

A delicate bow-tie fastening at the front makes for an elegant evening option. 

M&S Tie-Front Top

m&s tie front top © M&S

7. A Bandeau Top 

Don't be afraid of the strapless Bandeau top - look for details that will be flattering on the tummy such as a fit-and-flare design or ruching. 

River Island Green Sleeveless Faux Leather Bandeau Top

River Island Green Sleeveless Faux Leather Bandeau Top© River Island

8. Ruffles 

Ruffles are a great distraction from the tummy area. Opt for bright colours and go as extreme as much as you feel comfortable with.  

Boden 'Sophie' Ruffle Double Cloth Top

Boden 'Sophie' Ruffle Double Cloth Top© Boden

9. Swing Fit 

The swing silhouette is like trickery for the eyes and makes for a great choice. 

Me+Em Chunky Cotton Swing Knit Vest

Me+Em Chunky Cotton Swing Knit Vest© Me+Em

