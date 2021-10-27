Princess Anne surprises in brightest jacket for latest outing - and looks seriously stylish Royal fans loved the Princess Royal's bold look

Princess Anne stepped out in the boldest look on Friday to attend a day of engagements in Somerset - and we're a fan of her elegant pleated skirt.

Dressing perfectly for the chilly autumnal weather, the 71-year-old royal wore a bold double-breasted jacket in a vibrant red wool, pairing her look with a plaid pleated skirt and stylish mid-calf boots.

The Princess Royal accessorised with finer details, adding a golden rope brooch to the centre of her coat and completing her look with a pair of pearl studs.

Anne is rarely seen without her hair in its signature chignon style, and she teamed her ensemble with a beautiful rose lipstick.

Photos posted to the royal family's official Instagram account show the Princess talking to local food vendors and admiring trays of delicious treats, including chocolate brownies and flapjacks.

Princess Anne looked so stylish in the bright red jacket

The caption read: "The Princess at @FoodWorks_SW in Weston-Super-Mare during a day of engagements in Somerset on Friday.

"The Food Works is a food and drink innovation centre used by businesses to test, develop and manufacture their products.

The royal wore the same red jacket for engagements in Wales in 2018

"Her Royal Highness also opened the refurbished Winter Gardens and the new University Centre Weston @UCWeston, and met staff and pupils at Fairmead School in Yeovil which caters for children and young people with additional learning needs."

Royal fans rushed to the comments to compliment Anne's effortless style, with one writing: "Love HRH Princess Royal! Hardworking, influential, stylish but most of all her kindness and tenderness to Her Majesty".

Anne is considered one of the most stylish royals in the family

Another fan penned: "What a lovely picture of Princess Anne," while a third wrote: "Princess Anne has such a beautiful heartwarming smile!"

It's not the first time Anne has stunned royal fans with her elegant style during royal engagements this week.

On Tuesday, the royal swapped her brightly coloured co-ords and patterned pieces for her official military uniform, donning the smart ensemble to an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle - and we seriously loved her blazer.

