January Jones turns heads in her most eye-catching swimsuit yet

January Jones held nothing back with her latest choice of swimwear and both she and her fans were divided over it.

The former Mad Men star took to Instagram with a selfie in which she was wearing a very unique bathing suit.

January wowed in a pale pink one-piece with a plunging neckline and frill around the bottom. The low-cut garment hugged her thighs and she topped off her look with futuristic-style sunglasses.

January's caption read: "Mixed messages I know. Is it a dress or a swimsuit, is it baby doll or hot granny, (also I realize I'm too pale to be in the sun but it’s morning and I’m headed straight inside)."

Fans commented: "I love it. Hot granny doll," and, "It’s whatever you say it is. And it’s magnificent," while others weren't quite so sure and wrote: "I strongly dislike that suit. You on the other hand, are a total gorgeous Goddess".

January's hair was all-natural and worn in a wavy, long bob. The mom-of-one recently debuted a new hairstyle which was inspired by her childhood.

She shared a short clip to unveil her bold style on social media, rocking a blunt fringe and heavy feathering framing her face. "Revisiting my childhood self [scissors} I love you @bridgetbragerhair."

She later shared two snapshots – one taken when she was a young child as a comparison for her fresh cut. "Before and After before," she explained.

Before that, January revealed she was struggling to keep her curled locks under control. So much so, that she'd dropped off her son at school shamelessly sporting pin curls and a towel around them.

Unfortunately, the results were yet again, not what she was after and January was quick to admit: "So it didn't turn out exactly how I thought it would."

