Jane McDonald could be a princess in beautiful royal-blue gown The singer is performing at a special Jubilee concert

Jane McDonald has been touring for years, and over that time she had wowed audiences in a wide variety of stunning frocks, but her latest might be her most dazzling.

READ: Loose Women's Jane McDonald shares heartbreaking detail from late partner's proposal

The former Loose Women star looked like she could've been a princess as she stunned in a gorgeous royal-blue gown that was cinched in at the waist. The top half of her beautiful frock shimmered in front of a Union Jack background as it was covered in a series of dazzling jewels. Her billowing skirt matched the rest of her outfit perfectly and she looked doll-like with a striking face of make-up.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Cruising with Jane McDonald?

Even her belt looked royal, with the flowery buckles being coloured gold.

WOW: Jane McDonald glows in new photo ahead of Greek travels

MORE: Jane McDonald stuns in black sequins as she celebrates exciting career news

In her caption, Jane explained the reasoning behind the royal look, as she revealed that she would be performing at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre in order to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

She wrote: "So excited that the @barricadeboys and @lavoixtheshow will be joining me as guest performers in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Saturday 4th June 2022 at Scarborough Open Air Theatre."

Fans went wild in the comments over her news, as one posted: "So excited for this! See you in Scarbs!" while a second simply added: "Can't wait x."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane McDonald (@thejanemcdonald)

Jane looked like a royal in her beautiful gown

Many others shared heart emojis, but others lamented the fact that they weren't going to be able to see Jane perform.

SEE: Jane McDonald is the embodiment of summer in flowing floral dress

WOW: Jane McDonald wows in flirty red dress during sensational performance

One follower said: "Is it going to be filmed and streamed? Can't believe we are in Newcastle just down the road for a friend's 50th otherwise definitely would have come."

On the same day, there will be the epic Platinum Party at the Palace concert, which will be held in London.

The star is a fashion superstar

Among the international superstars who will share the three-stage set up are Queen + Adam Lambert – who will open the concert – Alicia Keys, Ella Eyre, Craig David, George Ezra, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala, and Diversity, plus a special pre-recorded performance from Elton John.

READ: Loose Women's Jane McDonald reveals secret behind her weight loss

WOW: Jane McDonald leaves fans speechless with outfit during Caribbean trip

Sam Ryder, the United Kingdom's Eurovision hero, will also perform live, fresh from his success in Italy. Musical theatre performances will come from the likes of the cast of The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, with special appearances by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Stars from the stage, screen and sporting world will also play a part, either live or on film, including David Beckham, Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, Stephen Fry, and Dame Julie Andrews among others.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.