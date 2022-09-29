Katie Holmes looks impossibly chic as she steps out for Parisian date alongside boyfriend Bobby Wooten III What a stylish couple!

Fashion week goers may be complaining about the freezing cold in Paris right now, but Katie Holmes is bracing the cold weather for a date with her boyfriend!

MORE: Katie Holmes wows with edgy new look and nose ring at NYFW

The star made a rare appearance with her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, as the two stepped out for some Paris Fashion Week presentations.

The couple was spotted on 29 September, both looking chic as ever, as they attended the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise sounds just like her mom singing in movie debut

MORE: Katie Holmes gets fans excited for fall fashion with her latest stunning look

Katie and Bobby were photographed seated front row at the event alongside fashion industry staple and friend to the stars Derek Blasberg.

The actress was all smiles during the show, and showed off her figure donning a white leather dress featuring a corset style neckline, intricate crochet details throughout its length, and fringe at the hem of the fashion-forward piece.

She shielded herself from the cold by pairing the look with a sharp black blazer, and accessorizing with black leather oxford style shoes and a black fold-over clutch.

Katie's dress looks as if it were made for her

Meanwhile, her boyfriend looked quite cool himself, opting for a plush camel turtleneck, which he layered with a silver chain, and paired with black corduroy pants.

MORE: Katie Holmes shares rare photo with her niece - and they look so alike

MORE: Katie Holmes steps out with new boyfriend - what we know about the Grammy-nominated musician

The couple were first romantically linked when they were photographed kissing and walking hand in hand back in April 2022 during a stroll through New York City's Central Park, as well as a visit to the Guggenheim Museum.

The actress also attended several shows during New York Fashion week earlier this month

They made their red carpet debut just a month after with an appearance at the Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala at Spring Studios in New York City, where Bobby presented an award to former Talking Heads band member David Byrne, who he has previously worked with.

Bobby is an accomplished Grammy-nominated musician, and he was part of the original cast of David's American Utopia. Katie hasn't been shy about showing her love for the composer and expressing how proud and impressed she is of him, often leaving loving remarks on his Instagram page.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.