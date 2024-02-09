Will Smith's appearance comes into question after he shares photo and fans react

Will Smith had his fans in a frenzy on Friday with a walk down memory lane.

The Fresh Prince star raised questions when he posted a magazine cover from many years ago.

In the image for Essence's photoshoot, Will was dressed all in white, wearing a pinstripe suit, and shirt.

He was standing poolside with his pants rolled up and wore no shoes or socks.

Will captioned the post: "Quick question - where my damn shoes at??"

His fans immediately began commenting on his "big" and "perfect" feet with many saying his lack of footwear was perfect for the photo.

Others couldn't get over his appearance and said he looked like it was his "Miami-era".

Many more were finding the headlines for the articles in the 1997 publication amusing especially the one that read: "Doing it to death. A sex addict speaks."

Will didn't reveal why he was sharing the magazine cover but his fans were thrilled that he did as they enjoyed a giggle at his expense.

Will isn't the only star in his famous family and most recently he celebrated his daughter, Willow Smith's major achievement.

This week, the talented singer - who he shares with wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith - officially becoming the first in her family of musicians to hit a billion streams with one of her songs on Spotify, that being her 2015 track "Wait a Minute!"

The proud dad took to social media and shared a screenshot from Willow's Spotify page, to confirm that she was indeed a streaming billionaire.

"@willowsmith is the first person in the family to have a song with a BILLION streams!!" he proudly wrote, with Willow responding in the comments: "Love u daddy."

The 23-year-old entered the music scene in 2010 when she made waves with her hit, "Whip My Hair".

Jada and Will's son, Jaden, is also a talented musician. At 25 years old his most streamed song is 2017's "Icon" from the album SYRE, which has nearly 400 million streams.

Will is also a dad to son, Trey, with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino. He's been building a career in music too and released his debut album, "Best Wishes," in 2020.

