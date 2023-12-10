Willow Smith undergoes teeth transformation following in mom's footsteps as she sports custom-made gold grillz

Willow Smith is having fun with forever changing up her style and appearance, and most recently she's taken inspiration from her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Back in 2016, Jada was given some gold grillz by son Jaden Smith for her 45th birthday, and fast forward a few years later, Willow is sporting a similar look.

The Whip My Hair hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of her smiling while showcasing a set of gold grillz, that had been custom made by Alligator Jesus.

The LA-based jewelry brand are known for creating fine art and grillz and offer made to order designs. The brand shared a photo of Willow's grillz being modeled on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Rose Gold & VVS Natural Diamond Grillz for @willowsmith."

It's safe to predict that Willow might well have started a new trend with her specific grillz design, as many comments were from fans keen to replicate the look.

Willow Smith sporting her rose gold grillz

"How can I sleep without these in my life," one wrote, while another commented: "These are so cool!" A third added: "I need these!" Willow will no doubt have her mom's approval too.

When Jada was presented some gold grillz by her son, she was more than made up. At the time, she shared a photo of herself smiling on Instagram, alongside the caption: "When your son buys you grillz for your 45th birthday."

© Stefanie Keenan/VF22 Willow Smith often experiments with her style

The singer is incredibly close to her family, and has found herself making headlines with them over the past few weeks, following the release of Jada's memoir, Worthy.

The book left fans open-mouthed as the star made some bombshell revelations about her family, most notably the fact that she and husband Will Smith were no longer an item, having secretly parted ways in 2016, deciding that they were "going to live completely separate lives".

© Pratt Library / X Willow isn't the only member of her family who is a fan of grillz

Having said that, Will and Jada are still incredibly close, and the actor has been very supportive of the Red Table Talks star following the release of her book, even attending book signing events with the rest of the family.

Jada previously revealed that her daughter in particular had been incredibly supportive of her memoir. The proud mom opened up about her daughter's reaction to her book, telling InStyle: "What I did was tell them what’s in the book, what stories I was going to tell about them specifically, and [ask] if they were okay with that.

© Instagram Willow is incredibly close to her famous family

She went on to say that Willow couldn't wait to finish reading the book, sharing: "She couldn’t wait, she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m taking this copy. I got to finish my read.’ She was super excited about it.”

On top of this, the singer has also been making headlines on her own merit, as she's recently released a new song, Alone, which came out at the beginning of November. The song was released just days after her 23rd birthday on October 31.

