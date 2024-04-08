Rihanna looks unrecognizable as she drips in pearls and debuts punky blonde hair

Rihanna brought the glamour to LA when she stepped out for an evening at her favourite Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Sunday night.

Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi is a family-managed restaurant in Santa Monica serving up simple, but elegant Italian food. It has played host to everyone from Beyoncé and Jay Z to David and Victoria Beckham, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and even Taylor Swift over the years.

Surprisingly, this star-studded hotspot is relatively affordable as far as Los Angeles restaurants go, with the low-key haunt favouring family recipes and a simplified menu to draw in the elite crowd. It's also been the backdrop for some of RiRi's best street style looks over the years...

© Getty Rihanna is seen at Giorgio Baldi restaurant on April 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

If it wasn't for her unmistakable superstar glow, you could easily confuse Rihanna for someone else with her punky blonde 'do. Newly blonde Rihanna, who styled her golden honeyed locks into a punky hawk style, put her own spin on the classic style combination of 'jeans and a T-shirt' for her dinner date.

Looking anything but casual, the Barbadian singer layered a graphic tee with the 'Double-Face Duchess Satin Swing Coat' in a Champagne satin from Adam Lippes ($4,690) and bejewelled Gucci GG slingback pumps ($1,190) in a blush hue.

© Getty Rihanna debuted a punky blonde hairstyle for the occasion

The 'Diamonds' hitmaker was armed with a black Dior Saddle Bag and rectangle-frame Gucci glasses, completing her ensemble with layers of pearls and glittering diamond accessories.

Despite her hiatus from the music industry, Rihanna's icon status has never dulled in the seven years she's taken out from producing music.

If her epic Halftime Show Superbowl performance in 2023 proved anything it's that the Fenty Beauty founder still has it, never letting her journey of motherhood impact her career.

© Instagram Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed RZA last year

Never mind 'Love on the Brain', Rihanna appears to have babies on the brain, and only four months after giving birth to her son, Riot.

The singer, who shares two sons, RZA, and Riot, with her long-term beau, A$AP Rocky, was asked about the possibility of having a third child while chatting to E! News earlier this year. "Is there one thing you can't do so far?" asked host Justin Sylvester, to which Rihanna joked: "So far, have daughters!".

© Getty Images ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

As for her thoughts on baby number three, Rihanna admitted: "I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."