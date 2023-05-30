Kate Beckinsale shares photo of unfortunate wardrobe malfunction - as fans all say the same thing

Kate Beckinsale is no stranger to the red carpet and has wowed in many head-turning looks at glitzy events over the years.

However, one particular event led to a rather epic wardrobe blunder - and is something the 49-year-old star has never quite forgotten.

Taking fans on a trip down memory lane with her over the weekend, the Pearl Harbor star shared a throwback picture of herself at Cannes in 1993, posing with Keanu Reeves, Denzel Washington and Robert Sean Leonard - her Much Ado About Nothing co-stars.

In the caption, Kate explained that the poppers in her bodysuit had come undone, and her co-stars were there to help save the day.

She wrote: "So my mum DID find one of the original Cannes pictures but unfortunately it’s not full length so you can’t see the Dr Martens. Fun fact though : I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind.

"I didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked.

"Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened. "In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset.

"Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word “gusset” before ,but both jumped in to save me no questions asked x #muchadoaboutnothing #cannes1993."

Fans were quick to comment on the story, with many agreeing that this was one legendary tale. One wrote: "Wow!! What a great picture with legends and a legendary story!! Wow things have changed as far as how people get “dressed” to go to Cannes!! You need to write a book…..you probably have the best stories!!!!!" Another remarked: "Great story, you're a legend, they're legends. Great to have a photo too." A third added: "Wow! What a story! What a legend."

Much Ado About Nothing was Kate' first feature film, and she was still in college at the time, aged just 20. The actress stepped into the limelight for the first time as she played the role of Hero in the movie, joining an all-star cast including Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson and Michael Keaton.

The film won Best Picture at Cannes in 1993, seeing Kate's wardrobe malfunction moment ending on a high. Since then, Kate has gone on to enjoy a hugely successful acting career, with roles in films including Underworld, Van Helsing and Click.

Acting is in Kate's blood, and her daughter Lily Mo Sheen is also following in her mom's footsteps, carving out a successful career of her own. Kate shares Lily, 24, with ex Michael Sheen. The pair have remained on good terms following their split in 2003, and are both incredibly proud of Lily.

