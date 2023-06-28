Shania Twain, 57, showcases insane figure in in fishnets and mini dress - and her boots are something else

Shania Twain never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion and seriously impressed her fans yet again over the weekend as she pulled off some stylish looks on her Queen of Me tour.

During her time in Toronto, Shania wowed the crowds in a metallic gold off-the-shoulder mini dress which she teamed with fishnets and boots.

The boots spoke for themselves too, with killer heels and adorned in sequins. Shania teamed the look with an assortment of gold necklaces and oversized hoops, and styled her hair in ringlets.

Shania has been on tour since April 28, beginning in Washington. It will see her travel through the United States, Canada and parts of Europe, before concluding on November 14 in Vancouver.

This is an extra special tour for Shania and her fans as it's her first one in five years.

Shania Twain looked fabulous in a mini dress and fishnets

It follows her hugely popular Las Vegas residency, Let's Go. Throughout the tour, she has been supported by her beloved husband Frederic Thiebaud, who has been sharing posts on his own social media each time his wife performs on stage.

Over the weekend, Shania made one fan's dreams come true as she helped share some happy baby news with a fan on stage.

Shania Twain also rocked the most stylish pair of boots

The 57-year-old received a slew of heartwarming responses from her fans for the touching moment, with one of them commenting on social media: "No one will ever top that gender reveal." Another added: "If I ever become pregnant, THIS is what I want for my reveal," while a third gushed: "Wow I have chills. Gender reveal is not my thing but Shania really did something special for a fan here. I love that she also really personalized the song."

Shania also wore a head-turning leopard print look during the show

The expecting mom also wrote: "Thank you so much Shania! You truly made this moment even more special for me and my family.

The next generation fan is on her way." The award-winning star announced the news of her Queen of Me tour back in October.

© Instagram Shania has been looking amazing on her tour so far

At the time, she wrote: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. "I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you!

© Getty Shania Twain never puts a foot wrong when it comes to style

"This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

