Shania Twain steals the show in black bodysuit and sheer tights as she’s joined by husband Frédéric Thiébaud

Shania Twain is in the midst of a global tour in support of her latest album, Queen of Me, and while she continues to serve looks, she has her loved ones to cheer her on.

After her latest stop in St. Louis, Missouri, the singer, 57, shared new photos from her show on social media, courtesy of her loving husband Frédéric Thiébaud.

The businessman, 53, was credited as the photographer for all the new snaps that Shania posted, many of which showed off her latest daring ensemble.

She was dressed in a series of colorful fabrics wrapped around her waist and arms, all atop a form-fitting black bodysuit featuring a bodice covered in Swarovski crystals with sheer tights and a light pink wig.

"What an incredible night in St. Louis!! Missouri knows how to party," she captioned her photos, and fans loved the peek of her life on the road.

"Of course! I was there rocking my pink wig in your honor," one gushed, while another said: "So much talent in a beautiful and amazing lady."

Shania's tour will take her through the United States, Canada, and parts of Europe, which began in Spokane, Washington on April 28, and after many more stops, it will finally come to a close on November 14 in Vancouver in her native Canada.

Queen of Me is her first tour in five years and the first time she takes to the stage for an extended period of time following her hit Las Vegas residency, Let's Go!.

The "You're Still the One" hitmaker announced her tour back in October, writing: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered.

© Getty Images Shania was joined on her tour by husband Frédéric Thiébaud

"I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

She's already had some celebrity fans in attendance, including the likes of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard plus Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and even her son Eja made a rare appearance.

© Getty Images Shania performs onstage during the 'Queen of Me' Global Tour Opener at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington

Those who have already attended the show have raved about it in the comments section under her recent posts, writing: "We had so much fun! Thank you for a great show!" and: "Concert of a lifetime! You were amazing and your line up was way above what I was hoping for," as well as: "An absolute QUEEN! What a show."

