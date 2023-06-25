Shania Twain shares heartfelt baby news for fan during live show – watch

Shania Twain just wrapped up a romp in her native Canada with her ongoing Queen of Me global tour, in support of her latest album of the same name.

The singer, 57, was able to finish off her first Canadian run with the sweetest onstage baby news moment with a fan, though, which you can watch in the heart-melting video below.

WATCH: Shania Twain is part of the ultimate baby reveal

Shania received a slew of heartwarming responses from her fans for the touching moment, with one of them commenting on social media: "No one will ever top that gender reveal."

Another added: "If I ever become pregnant, THIS is what I want for my reveal," while a third gushed: "Wow I have chills. Gender reveal is not my thing but Shania really did something special for a fan here. I love that she also really personalized the song."

The expecting mom for whom the moment was orchestrated also wrote: "Thank you so much Shania! You truly made this moment even more special for me and my family. The next generation fan is on her way."

© Instagram Shania has been rocking out on her Queen of Me global tour

Shania's tour began in Spokane, Washington on April 28 and is taking her through the United States, Canada, and parts of Europe, finally coming to a close on November 14 in Vancouver.



Queen of Me is her first tour in five years and the first time she has taken to the stage for an extended period of time following her hit Las Vegas residency, Let's Go!.

© Getty Images The tour first began in Spokane, Washington

The 'You're Still the One' hitmaker announced her tour back in October, writing: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered.

"I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!

© Getty Images The Canadian singer's tour wraps in November in Vancouver

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party – no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

She's already had some celebrity fans in attendance, including the likes of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard plus Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and even her son Eja made a rare appearance. Not to mention her husband Frédéric Thiébaud, who has been right by her side throughout.

© Getty Images Shania has had her husband Frédéric by her side throughout

Those who have already attended the show have raved about it in the comments section under her recent posts, writing: "We had so much fun! Thank you for a great show!" and: "Concert of a lifetime! You were amazing and your line up was way above what I was hoping for," as well as: "An absolute QUEEN! What a show."