Shania Twain dazzles in show-stopping ultra-mini dress and thigh-high boots for latest Queen of Me concert

The "Waking Up Dreaming" singer performed in New Jersey over the weekend

Shania Twain is back on tour celebrating her latest album, Queen of Me, which marks her first in six years, and each time she has hit the stage she has stunned fans with a variety of fabulous looks.

Show after show, the star has made no exception to her glamor, so naturally, such was the case during her latest appearance at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey.

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" hitmaker's tour, which is titled after her latest album, kicked off on April 28th in Spokane, Washington, and will run throughout the year, until November 11, with upcoming stops including more of her Canadian leg of the tour, plus shows in New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Texas, and more.

For those who haven't been able to attend any of her concerts just yet, Shania has been keen on sharing plenty of on stage and off stage moments on social media, and fans can't get enough.

Following her concert in New Jersey, the singer took to Instagram to share a glimpse of it, sharing a fabulous photo of herself mid-concert, showcasing yet another one of her stunning outfits.

In the first photo, she is standing tall thanks to the aqua blue leather knee-high boots with a sky-high heel, which are bedecked with rhinestones.

She is wearing an ultra-mini halter neck dress with a blue and leopard print with gold chain motifs running through it, which featured a light blue train being blown away from her, plus her neck and wrists are stacked with glitzy jewelry galore and she even has fur sleeves.

In another photo, she seems to be taking it all in, and is standing leaning back with her head and arms tilted backwards.

"Thank you Camden, NJ!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "Loved spending my Friday night singing together with @breland and all of you."

Fellow artist Breland the Pen Point Guard, who joined Shania on stage, wrote back in the comments section under the post: "What a special night. You CRUSHED it as usual. Thanks for bringing me back out for my hometown crowd," next to a red heart emoji.

The singer's fans further added: "You were incredible last night! You radiated happiness! One of your best shows!" and: "BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE! Love you legend," as well as: "You are gorgeous and the boots are amazing!!!!" plus another fan also said: "You are amazing! And the queen of all with your fans. That's why we love you. It was magical being in the audience."

Even her husband Frédéric Thiebaud, who Shania tagged in the photos, had something to say, and left behind a string of fire and red heart emojis in the comments section as well.

Frédéric is Shania's husband of 12 years, and when she's not on tour, the two spend most of their time in Switzerland, where the Grammy-winning artist moved back in the 1990s when she was seeking a more private place to live.

Her son with ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange, Eja, has also made appearances throughout the tour. Like both his mom and dad, he is pursuing a career in music, and has collaborated on some of his mom's recent hits.

