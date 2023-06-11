Today's Dylan Dreyer has seriously toned legs in tiny mini skirt in star-studded new photo

Dylan Dreyer often wears stylish outfits on Today, and one recent outfit particularly stood out.

The Today Show star embraced the warm weather in New York City and opted for a fun fashion ensemble, teaming a white mini skirt with a sixties-inspired floral print tank top.

The NBC star looked fabulous in the summer-ready outfit, and shared a photo of herself wearing the outfit alongside her Third Hour co-stars Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker and Craig Melvin - and a very special guest.

Next to Dylan was Sam Heughan, who had made an appearance on the show last week. It's safe to say everyone was in great spirits too, especially since it was gin and tonic day!

She joked in the caption that she was planning on cropping a few people out of the picture, but realised that her co-stars would notice.

Dylan Dreyer looked fabulous in a white mini skirt

Dylan wrote :"Our own personal Outlander Day on @todayshow with @samheughan And gin & tonic day with @sassenachspirits I was going to crop a few people out of this photo, but figured @craigmelvinnbc @alroker and @sheinelle_o would notice."

The 41-year-old recently returned back to work after a short vacation with husband Brian Fichera. Dylan and Brian are parents to six-year-old Calvin, three-year-old Oliver, and one-year-old Rusty.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer has a fabulous sense of style

Most recently, the doting mom admitted that her oldest son had been diagnosed with celiac disease after several months of him being in pain.

The star was joined by her little boy on Today, as he described his symptoms to be a "sharp pain, every day, not a different pain, always a sharp pain."

Dylan Dreyer at the Kentucky Derby in another stylish look

The mom-of-three mentioned that he'd frequently ask to be excused from the dinner table, and he responded that it was because his "belly hurt, and I had to lay on the couch." The family have since changed their diets and completely cut out gluten. Calvin revealed that now he was feeling "terrific" and a "thousand percent better," with Dylan describing it all as a "huge transition for everyone in the family."

Today's Dylan Dreyer with her three sons

The meteorologist is much-loved for her down-to-earth personality and recently admitted to feeling down after stumbling in the middle of a broadcast back in March. The star's husband Brian Fichera made sure that she didn't feel too bad about it back at home, and surprised her with the sweetest gesture.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

To cheer her up, Brian presented Dylan with a vase of flowers, alongside a note which read: "It's just wodrs," mistakenly writing "words" wrong, a subtle nod to her on-air blunder. "How the cameraman tries to cheer me up after I stumbled through tonight's weather forecast!" she wrote in the caption, adding: "He totally gets me!"

